The RB18 driven by Max Verstappen won the 2022 drivers title, an affirmation that the constructors’ world championship will probably follow shortly. The first ground-effect Red Bull marks the tenth car on whose design Andrian Newey has been officially signed to become world champion. Undoubtedly the merit is not only of the British engineer, but Mr. Newey has always shown ingenuity and creativity, managing to interpret in the most effective way technical regulations at the antipodes between them, with countless different philosophies that in thirty years have alternate in Formula 1. Adrian Newey is the manifesto of a figure who has not limited himself to being successful in a limited historical period, but who basing his luck on approach, creativity and learning even more than on simple notions, has shown that he can accumulate victories regardless of the regulations in force.

The FW15 with active suspension

Adrian Newey’s collection of titles begins with the 1992 FW15a. Williams’ real lethal weapon are active suspensions, the project of which is pursued by Patrick Head who entrusts the development of electronics and controls to Steve Wise and Paddy Lowe. The advantage of the active suspension is the stabilization of the aerodynamic platform in the various driving conditions in the rolling and pitching movements, keeping the height from the ground close to the ideal one for the generation of load. Adrian Newey thus designs the appearance of the FW15a by optimizing its aerodynamics for a narrow window of angles and heights from the ground, taking into account the support of active suspensions. It is also his idea to provide the riders with three levers with which to adjust the height of the front end from the cockpit in low and high mileage curves, as well as to adjust the height of the rear. Its also the intuition of a command to lower the car to stall the diffuser and break down the resistance to progress, a precursor of the modern DRS.

The season ends with Nigel Mansell’s driver title, accompanied by success also among the constructors. For 1993 the FW15a was developed to adapt to the changes to the technical regulations, above all the reduction of the width and the narrowing of the rear tires. The endplate details of the front wing are also banned, which reaching up to the wheels managed to limit the negative impact of the turbulence generated by the rolling of the tires, another idea signed by Adrian Newey. Despite the regulatory limits, the car renamed FW15C is confirmed as world champion.

The latest Williams world champions

In the mid-nineties, Formula 1 experienced the revolution on the safety front triggered by the death of Ayrton Senna. All this turns into major aerodynamic and chassis restrictions on the cars. For the 1996 FW18 Newey uses a new, more reclined riding position with the legs raised, the basis of the one still in use today. The rationale behind it is the lowering of the center of gravity, as well as less disturbance to the flows entering the engine and directed to the rear wing. The new riding position requires rearrangement of the front suspension system to free up enough space for the rider’s feet. The result is a high steering column, which no longer interposing between the legs allows the driver to brake directly with the left foot, accelerating the return times on the gas and possibly allowing the engine rpm to be kept high during braking. Driving techniques underlying contemporary ones.

A huge job is also done on the aerodynamic look, optimizing the wings and diffuser, shortening the sidepods, lengthening the bargeboards and tilting the radiators forward to streamline the hood in the coke area. The flat bottom makes it advantageous to tilt the car body forward to widen the outlet section of the diffuser, the so-called rake angle which becomes one of Adrian Newey’s brands. The FW18 fully recovers 30% of the load that the new 1995 regulations should have removed, leading to the 1996 drivers title with Damon Hill along with the constructors’ title. In 1997 Newey left Williams, but the FW19 bearing other ideas of him, such as the raised dynamic intake to improve the quality of the incoming flow, became world champion again.

The two McLarens of Mika Hakkinen

Formula 1 continues its technical revolution to improve safety and slow performance. The width of the cars is reduced, thus accentuating the lateral load transfers on the outer wheels when cornering. For the MP4 / 13 of 1998 Newey thinks of a long wheelbase car to reduce longitudinal load transfers under braking and acceleration to compensate for the phenomenon. The intention is to reduce excess load on the outer front wheel when entering a bend and on the outer rear wheel when traction exiting a bend, to improve the overall grip of the tires. Also noteworthy is the work on the aerodynamic design to manage the turbulence of the front wheels, which approached the car body as a consequence of the narrowing of the roadway. 1998 ends with a double world title, followed by the drivers title of Mika Hakkinen with the MP4 / 14 of 1999.







The Vettel era

After more than ten years of abstinence, Newey returns to enjoy the joy of the world champion the RB6 of 2010. Already with the 2009 RB5 some key concepts of the subsequent Red Bulls are introduced, starting with the frame with the rounded V-shaped nose to limit the detachment of the flow from the surfaces. The rear suspension features the pull-rod scheme to reduce the obstacles to the flows, an expedient found on all subsequent Formula 1 cars up to 2021. For 2010 Newey perfects the concept of the double diffuser, forcing the tailpipes to blow directly inside the upper diffuser. The RB6 unleashes the highest levels of load ever recorded, reaching 5 g on the side when cornering. Adrian Newey also dusts off an idea valued at the time of McLaren, that of the interconnected front and rear suspension, renamed FRICacronym of Front Rear Interconnected Suspension. The RB6 thus manages to self-stabilize the aerodynamic platform in traction and braking, recalling the benefits of active suspension.

After the double world title in 2010, the following season presents several changes with the potential to undermine the technical superiority of the team. For the first time, Red Bull installs the KERS system in the car, but against the opinion of other technical leaders Newey insists that the battery be installed between the engine and gearbox, the most thermally stressed area. The 2011 RB7 thus was born with an engine in an advanced position compared to the competition, allowing to streamline the delicate coca-cola area. The abolition of the double diffuser by regulation does not prevent the exploitation of blown exhausts, which are used by Newey to isolate the diffuser from the turbulence of the rear wheels. Newey himself consulted with Renault to ask the French engineer to develop a system capable of keeping the throttle open in release conditions.

The excessive power shown in 2011 pushes the FIA ​​to constrain the positioning of the exhausts in an attempt to stem Newey’s creativity, with the only result of encouraging her even more. The sides of the RB8 of 2012 thus they are born with the particular design renamed “a beaten bellies”. Thanks to the Coanda effect, the hot gases remain adherent to the surfaces to be led back into the delicate turbulent area of ​​the rear wheels. The RB9 of 2013 it represents its natural evolution, closing a cycle of eight consecutive world titles.







The first of Max Verstappen

In the Vettel period and throughout the turbo-hybrid era, Newey’s Red Bulls stood out for their marked rake angles, in search of the maximum effectiveness of the diffuser and of the load from the bottom. Mercedes, on the other hand, prefers to travel with rake angles close to zero, favoring a low center of gravity and low drag. The sudden aerodynamic restrictions to the bottom and rear aerodynamics of 2021 however penalize the low-rake cars more. So benefits Red Bull, which with the RB16B he graduated as world driver champion with Verstappen at the end of an exciting challenge with Hamilton and Mercedes. At the rear of the car, the attention paid to the aerodynamic dimensions of the suspension arms is again noticeable, which are rearranged using the two tokens available for modifications. Already at the end of 2020 there were also signs of great competitiveness from the Milton Keynes team, which over the years had slowly absorbed some winning concepts of direct rivals, on all the narrow faces, gradually learning to master them.

The undisputed RB18

In 2022 Adrian Newey and Red Bull are authors of a perfectly perfect management of an upset regulation, in which the key aerodynamic philosophies are revolutionized. The more marked exploitation of the ground effect thanks to the Venturi channels makes the rake angle deleterious, which in fact disappears from every single-seater. The sides of the RB18 they take up the steep belly concept already conceived by Newey for the winning RB8 of 2012, exploiting the flows adhering to the surfaces to increase the air flow towards the rear. The suspensions overturn the previous schemes, passing to the front pull-rod and the rear push-rod, while vertiginous inclinations are impressed on the arms of the triangles to better guide the flows towards the center-car and the diffuser. However, it is in the background that Newey manifests all his understanding of aerodynamics, capitalizing on his familiarity with the ground effect on which his degree thesis was about. The bottom of the RB18 is a masterpiece of details and fine works that tell of a careful construction of the pressure distribution in the underbody. The Red Bull is also the car that best of all manages porpoising, for whose resolution Newey says he made use of old theoretical notions long neglected.

Ten cars that tell the story of Adrian Newey’s thirty years of success in Formula 1 from 1992 to 2022. Not only did the genius of English manifest itself under different regulations, but even within the same technical cycle Newey was able to go beyond the obstacles posed by the Federation to stem them. A constant exercise of creativity which for Formula 1 has been and still is a source of great wealth.