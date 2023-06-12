Each world champion has its own characteristics, strengths and weaknesses, as does each car. Adrian Newey is the person who has come to know those two worlds up close. Over the course of his career, he has had the opportunity both to work alongside established legends and to accompany various riders towards their first championship successes, as in the case of Max Verstappen. in the last few years.

Two world titles and a third world title on the horizon. Season after season, the Dutchman is carving out a place in the Olympus of winning drivers in the history of Formula 1, in a ranking where he currently sits in sixth place behind big names from the past and present, such as Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna.

Undoubtedly, with the year after year increase in the number of races on the calendar and the lengthening of the periods of domination by a single team, sometimes the numbers are questioned, but the Dutchman has always burned the times.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer Red Bull Racing Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

A career that developed very rapidly, with only one year in the preparatory categories before the big leap towards Formula 1, the series in which he dreamed of racing and winning. Even in the premier category, the Dutchman immediately confirmed his talent attracting attention to himself with overtaking and results, so much so that Christian Horner and Helmut Marko were inclined to move to Red Bull after a single season of apprenticeship in Toro Rosso.

Since that 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, an appointment in which Verstappen also achieved his first success in Formula 1, Adrian Newey has had the opportunity to work closely with the two-time world champion and this has given him the opportunity to learn know his strengths, enough to define him as the pilot to take as a reference.

“I think so,” Newey explained when asked if the Dutchman was the prototype of the perfect driver in an interview with Ivan Capelli broadcast on Sky Italia.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st place, celebrates upon arrival at the Parc Ferme Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“I think that [Verstappen] has very good car control and natural ability. Maybe he made some mistakes in the beginning because he was pushing a lot, but now he’s much smoother and drives absolutely to the limit of the car, he’s very careful,” added the legendary designer.

According to Newey, in addition to his undoubted speed, one of the great strengths of the reigning world champion would be his ability to optimally understand the functioning and behavior of the tyres: “He has an excellent feeling with the tyres, we have seen several races in the last two years. He has a really good feeling about how to use the tyres. And we know how important the behavior of the tires is”.

Newey has collaborated with many legends of the sport, becoming an integral and fundamental part in supplying those cars that have allowed the drivers to impose themselves on the competition and become Champions. From the triumphs in McLaren and those with Red Bull, many of those successes are somehow linked to his contribution.

Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer of Red Bull Racing Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

“Alain [Prost] he was very methodical, very articulate and the tests were very frustrating because he often didn’t push himself. So you never really knew where you were. But when he wanted to, he was able to ignite the situation. Mika [Hakkinen] and Kimi [Raikkonen] they were very different. They didn’t say much, but what they said had to be taken into consideration and interpreted because they had different ways of saying things.

“Sebastian [Vettel] he was a great thinker, did extensive debriefings, and spent a lot of time going over everything. Max is more in the middle. Very different characters, but all phenomenal”.