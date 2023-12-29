F1 has long had active aerodynamics on its cars – the DRS, the rear wing opening system designed to facilitate overtaking, for example, has been in use since 2011 – but this aspect is destined to increase with the redefinition of the rules for 2026.

The FIA ​​and the championship promoter are currently finalizing the design rules for 2026, when simplified hybrid engines will also be introduced.

Early ideas, such as reverse DRS aimed at slowing down a leading car, were abandoned, but the head of the FIA's single-seater department, Nikolas Tombazis, recently stated that “there will certainly be a change in the incidence of the wing on the straight to achieve low aerodynamic drag” and “there will be something equivalent to the current DRS”, which could also be used when the cars are cornering.

When asked about the idea of ​​expanding the use of active aerodynamics in F1 in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, Red Bull technical chief Adrian Newey said: “It doesn't worry me.”

“Active aerodynamics serves precisely to try to compensate for a power unit that lacks energy. Active aerodynamics becomes essential to compensate for the power unit's lack of energy. But I don't think it's a bad thing.”

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing

“Trying to achieve greater aerodynamic efficiency of the vehicle is clearly a good goal. And why shouldn't active aerodynamics be part of it? After all, it has become an integral part of road cars.”

“You see a lot of cars with spoilers that open up and drop down on the trunk lid and so on. So why not do that in racing too? Active aerodynamics only got a bad name when wings were coming off in the 1960s Now we are well beyond that.”

Newey also stated that “F1 has generally been a good way to spread technology onto road cars.”

“If you look back at things like disc brakes, this has been the case,” he added. “But also, more recently, carbon fiber sports cars, fake or real carbon fiber trim, etc. All these are things that a buyer wants to have an association for Formula 1 and the manufacturers, of course, the they provide.”