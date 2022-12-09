Max Verstappen clinched his second world title in dominant fashion this year, taking a record 15 season victories at the wheel of the Red Bull RB18, while Red Bull also clinched their fifth Constructors’ title ending a 2013.

The RB18’s dominance came despite a protracted development cycle for the RB16B in 2021, when Verstappen was locked in a close championship fight with Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.

Many teams have chosen to prematurely conclude the development of their 2021 single-seaters to focus on the 2022 cars born out of a regulatory revolution, while Red Bull has chosen to continue making updates to support Verstappen’s title race.

Red Bull has been rewarded for its success at the Autosport Awards on Sunday, when the RB18 won the International Racing Car of the Year award, collected by Newey and the Milton Keynes-based team’s engineering staff.

During the ceremony Newey said the success of the RB18 was “very special”, especially considering the late focus on the 2022 project which he believes could have happened earlier.

“We had a pretty short development period, especially as we continued to develop the 2021 car for probably longer than we should have,” Newey told Motorsport.com after collecting his award.

“This delay gave us a lot to do over the winter. We tried to focus on setting up the basics of this year’s car, hoping that this would give us the development potential to perfect it. Fortunately that’s how it went.”

Red Bull fought head-to-head with Ferrari throughout the first part of the season, but after the summer break the development of the RB18 allowed the single-seater built in Milton Keynes to make a difference.

The team won 10 of the final 11 contests, capturing both titles early and setting a new record for points scored by a team in a single season.

Newey said on stage at the Grosvenor House that he was certain Ferrari were ahead in pre-season testing, but Red Bull were focused on making a car that performed well on all tracks.

“Actually Ferrari in the pre-season was probably faster,” said Newey. “We made a great and effective upgrade for the first race. It was a really close battle at the start. Ferrari was quicker in some races, we were faster in others.”

“We’ve learned from this experience and tried to build a complete car for the second half of the season, to make sure it works at all circuits. I think collectively we’ve done a good job.”