Adrian Newey and Red Bull Racing, the story continues. According to what has been learned from Motorsport.com, the brilliant designer from Stratford-upon-Avon has agreed to extend his contract with the Milton Keynes team.

Newey’s contract was due to expire at the end of this season. This, over the last few days, has been the subject of various speculations about his future.

After a dominant start from Red Bull – 4 wins out of 4 races run, 2 wins each for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez – our sources tell us that the team and Newey moved quickly to finalize the details of the new deal which will see them work together for years to come.

Newey’s role will always remain the same: Chief Technical Officer, overseeing the progress of the Formula 1 team, the activities of the Advanced Technology department and the new engine division, Red Bull Powertrains.

The British engineer’s renewal has not yet been formally announced and the duration of the new contract is not expected to be disclosed. But Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told Motorsport.com: “Adrian has been a key player from the start.”

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“He covers many areas and having his experience and experiences to draw on, and the way he works with young people, is fantastic. He is as driven as ever and is also interested in what is happening in the engine division and Red Bull Advanced Technology. So he oversees the three pillars of our Milton Keynes headquarters.”

In addition to Newey, Horner wanted to recognize the importance of Pierre Wache, technical director of F1, and Ben Hodhkinson, head of the Red Bull engine division.

“I think Pierre does a great job chassis-wise. We have Ben for the powertrain who does a fantastic job, but also Rob Gray in the advanced technology department.”

“It’s a strong group of people and this allows Adrian to apply his experiences. He doesn’t have to be there every day on a particular topic. We are able to use his experience across the group.”

“Adrian is a very competent combustion engineer,” Horner continued. “You can see that he is fully committed to the concept and that he sees long-term potential.”