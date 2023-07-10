Over the years, Renault has never hidden its willingness to broaden its horizons and find new investors who could bring fresh investments to its Formula 1 team, which now competes under the Alpine banner.

For this reason, at the end of June the French team announced the entry of important new investors, having sold 24% of the Formula 1 team based in Enstone to a group of investors made up of companies such as Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments.

With the start of the road department’s ambitious passenger car sales expansion plans, for which a new model was recently announced as well, Alpine’s chief executive Laurent Rossi felt that the company’s motorsport activities should receive more attention. greater than what he himself could have provided.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

As a result, he appointed Bruno Famin, head of the Formula 1 Power Unit department of the transalpine team, vice president of Alpine Motorsports.

Famin will report directly to Rossi and manage all of the company’s sporting activities. These include Formula 1, but also dirt racing, where Alpine will provide technical assistance to the newborn Dacia project, which has announced that it will take part in the Dakar from 2025. It will also head the Alpine Academy, its program for young drivers, which also includes Gabriele Minì.

While taking on the new responsibilities, Famin will continue to be Head of the Viry-Chatillon F1 Engine Division, where he has been appointed General Manager since the start of the 2022 season.

Laurent Rossi, CEO, Alpine F1 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The change in structure will mean that Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal of the Formula 1 stable, will henceforth report directly to Famin, who can draw on extensive experience in the world of motorsport.

After working on various projects, such as the famous 905, he was appointed technical director of Peugeot Sport in 2005 and was announced as director of the company in 2012, achieving some successes such as the victory at Le Mans with the 908 and the triumph at the Pikes Peak in 2013 with Sebastian Loeb.

After moving to the FIA ​​in 2019, he was signed by Alpine last year to head up the engine division, as part of a company reshuffle aimed at strengthening the management structure, to which were added the arrival of Davide Brivio and by Otmar Szafnauer.