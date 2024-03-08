In a dramatic development in the saga surrounding Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, it has emerged that Marko could face disciplinary action following a new investigation launched against him.

Just 24 hours after the employee at the center of the allegations against Horner was suspended following the findings of the investigation into the matter, Marko is now in the spotlight.

Motorsport.com has learned that Marko is the subject of an investigation by Red Bull in relation to various leaks that have occurred since it emerged that Horner was under scrutiny by Red Bull's energy drinks parent company.

The investigation is still ongoing and no conclusions have been reached as to whether Marko violated team protocol or not.

However, if he is found guilty of leaking confidential information to the media, he could face disciplinary action.

Marko confessed to Austrian broadcaster ORF in Saudi Arabia that there was a possibility he will not take part in the next race in Australia. Red Bull declined to comment on the matter when contacted by Motorsport.com.