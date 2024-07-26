The Belgian Grand Prix will not be an easy weekend for Yuki Tsunoda. The Racing Bulls driver will start from the back of the grid this Sunday after having unmarked a new engine that was out of the rotation allowed by the regulations.

Motorsport.com has learned that Tsunoda was at the limit with all components of his power unit except the exhaust. With the new Honda engine out of the way this weekend he will be penalized.

The choice, however, was made based on the circuit. It is known that Spa-Francorchamps is a track that allows drivers to climb back up the ladder if the race pace is good enough to allow it. It is no coincidence that the same penalty will be taken by Max Verstappen for the same reason.

The Red Bull Dutchman will lose 10 positions due to the replacement of the internal combustion engine alone, while Tsunoda will start from the back because an entirely new power unit will be available.

Racing Bulls is in a very similar situation with Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian has the same number of used components as Tsunoda, so he will be penalized as soon as at least one new component is unmarked on his power unit. From what we know, however, Ricciardo should not be penalized this weekend.

“Tsunoda will start from the back, introducing the fifth power unit of the season,” confirmed Racing Bulls race director Alan Permane. “As for Ricciardo, we will wait and see what happens in the next two races.”