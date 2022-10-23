Less than three hours before the start of the United States Grand Prix, two important innovations arrive that will change the starting grid of the race that will start at 21:00 Italian on the Austin track.

After a disappointing qualifying from Esteban Ocon yesterday, Alpine decided to use the opportunity to mount a brand new (complete) power unit on the Frenchman’s A522.

For this reason the transalpine driver will be forced to start the race from the pit lane. This means that Ocon will leave the 17th square of the grid free.

It certainly went better for Fernando Alonso: as we know, the Asturian was also forced to change the engine, but having only replaced the thermal engine he was penalized by 5 positions. Given his ninth position at the end of qualifying, today he will start 13th (gaining a position thanks to Tsunoda’s penalty).

This means that Mick Schumacher will gain one position, moving from 18th to 17th. A laughable change for the German, who ended up in the rear due to a spin made at the worst possible moment, or in the last attempt in Q1.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The college of stewards also imposed 5 penalty positions to be served on the grid in Austin to Yuki Tsunoda for introducing a new gearbox on his AT03.

This will force the Japanese to leave the 13th box of the grid to slip to 18th, ahead of only Guan Yu Zhou (Alfa Romeo) and Nicholas Latifi (Williams).

AlphaTauri will have more chances to finish in the points with Pierre Gasly. The Frenchman, who reached the last races with the team from Faenza before moving to Alpine, will start from 11th position after having touched the qualification of the Q3 winger yesterday.