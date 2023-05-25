Here are the first images of the new Mercedes W14: the Brackley team has definitively renounced the aerodynamic philosophy of the “zero pod” and in Monte Carlo it presents itself with a dress more in line with that of the other single-seaters, renouncing a characteristic that has distinguished the cars of the Stella in the last two years.

The technicians gathered around James Allison, who returned to being the technical director, while Mike Elliott became CTO, worked for a few months while the 2023 season was already in full swing, in an attempt to correct, as far as possible, the errors of the Black Arrow , since the FW14 is conditioned by important design constraints.

The Mercedes with bellies should have made its first outing at Imola, but the cancellation of the Emilian race due to the floods advised Toto Wolff’s staff not to postpone the debut in Spain, as Ferrari is doing, but has chose to use the revised and corrected car in the Principality because the simulation data would be interesting: the entire package could be worth three tenths of the lap time of a standard circuit like Barcelona, ​​a sign that on the city toboggan, which is very short, it could be evaluated in just over half.

Mercedes W14, technical detail of the bodywork that defines the slightly excavated bellies Photo by: George Piola

Three areas of intervention: bellies, bottom and front suspension, even if the new parts are more extensive because in the update plan there would also have been a slimming diet that could be worth over 4 kg of ballast to be able to place where most needed in search of a good balance of the car.

The most striking aspect is that of the bellies: there is no longer the central wing, with the high and narrow radiator vents behind it. There was a clear conversion of the concept towards the idea of ​​Red Bull with sides that want to become sloping, also showing a slight upper excavation that is in line with the certainly more extreme guidelines adopted by Aston Martin and Alpine.

Mercedes W14, technical detail of the new front suspension with more anti-dive effect Photo by: George Piola

The position of the two lateral anti-intrusion cones has heavily conditioned the design of the radiator vents, since the cooling system has not been revolutionized: the sensation is that the actual intakes are further back from the leading edge, but they have a much larger mouth than that of the best competitors who have tried to raise it as high as possible to favor a very dug undercut, useful for bringing a flow of high pressure to the sidewalk of the fund.

The bubbio is that Mercedes today is where the other teams left last year, when they began to develop the concept of sloping bellies. And the hot air vents in the upper part of the sides testify to this, which are quite showy, while Red Bull and Aston Martin are working to limit the openings in favor of better aerodynamic efficiency of the rear.

“It won’t be a missile; from my experience, they don’t exist in our sport – admitted Toto Wolff – let’s hope that this W14 offers drivers a more stable and predictable platform. It is a foundation on which to build in the coming weeks and months.”

The team principal, therefore, mitigates expectations almost by putting his hands forward, even if we know the reaction capacity of the Brackley technicians. Finally the black arrow will be able to control the wake of the front wheel thanks to the body of the side. By removing the turbulence that could dirty the flows useful for generating the pneumatic miniskirt. This is a significant step forward that brings Mercedes closer to other single-seaters.

The too forward driving position remains a handicap, the drivers have the perception of being too cantilevered compared to their rivals, but the engineers of the Stella have worked a lot on the front suspension to stabilize the behavior of the car and afford lower minimum heights from the ground than at first.

The kinematic scheme remains push rod (to change a new frame would have had to be crashed, but with the limits of the budget cap it would have been impossible) but the anti-dive effect has been more pronounced: the rear arm of the upper triangle is more inclined below for two reasons. First, it reduces pitch (nose dipping under braking with load transfer), making the platform more stable, and second, it helps steer flows towards the pavement.

The fund, therefore, has been revised so that it can take advantage of all the opportunities that have been sought with the new design: for a complete description of the car, please refer to our George Piola will be able to see the new W14 mounted, for the moment we limit ourselves to pointing out the interventions that have been observed at a first glance in the Principality’s pits …