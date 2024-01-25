Old countries, new tracks

These are days of revolutions, real or presumed, within the increasingly complex and articulated world of Formula 1. Not even time to digest the announcement of the entry into the world championship calendar – starting from the 2026 season – of the new Madrid circuit (with the permanence of Barcelona appearing at least at risk at this point) than in another historic nation for the Circus – the Japan – another alternative idea emerges to what would be there logical stay on the traditional Suzuka trackmuch loved by drivers and the public and considered one of the cathedrals of motorsport: the option Osaka.

Osaka is running

The candidacy of the port city, an important commercial hub on the Japanese island of Honshu, was directly launched by the governor Hirofumi Yoshimurawhich as reported by the site Japan Today declared, in a recent press conference: “we would love to have an Osaka F1 Grand Prix. If we could attract investments from all over the world – he continued – we will be able to do things that we currently can't do in Japan“.

Following the 'fashion' of the moment, too the eventual Osaka track would be created as a city track: “In Yumeshima it might be possible to race on a street circuit – explained Yoshimura – but it would be difficult to use normal asphalt roads. We should develop better quality ones“. Yumeshima is an artificial island located in Osaka Bay, near the mouth of the Yodo River, and which will be the home of Expo 2025.

The idea, which is currently still in its infancy, is also supported by Hiroshi Mizohatapresident of the Osaka Tourism Bureau, told the Japanese newspaper Sankei Shimbun: “F1 has become a business model that can be operated on a private basis. It is no longer just a car race in itself, but has transformed into a complete entertainment program. If we clarify each step, it is possible to think about an application“.

Suzuka seeks renewal

The Suzuka's futureit's safe at the moment, but not armored. In fact, the Japanese track par excellence is in contract expires at the end of 2024. The race this year is in the initial part of the calendar and will be the fourth round of the season, scheduled for April 7th. There is therefore ample margin to continue the renewal negotiations. However, the possibility of internal competition could certainly complicate – in the medium to long term – life at the Honda circuit.