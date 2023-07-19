During the Hungarian Grand Prix scheduled for this weekend, the Alternative Tire Allocation will make its debut in Formula 1, i.e. the new experimental tire allocation regulation during the race weekend.

Originally, the first weekend used for this particular format should have been that of Imola last May but, due to the cancellation of the event due to the tragic flood that hit the track and the surrounding areas, it was then decided to postpone it by choosing another date.

With the experimental format, whose proposal imposes the use of the hard compound in Q1, the medium in Q2 and the soft in Q3, the idea is to save two sets of tires available to each driver for the weekend, thus passing from thirteen to eleven trains in total.

The sets of tires available to each driver for the weekend will drop from 13 to 11. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The tire allocation will therefore be split into three sets of hard, four medium and four soft tyres. The equipment for the wet remains unchanged: four sets of intermediates and three full wets. Each driver will have a total of seven sets of tires available for qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday, with at least one set of hard and one medium set to be kept for the race, as per the regulations. Of the remaining four sets available, one will be returned after FP1, one after FP2 and two after FP3.

The alternative allocation rules were conceived above all to improve the aspect of sustainability in Formula 1, reducing the number of trains that Pirelli has to bring in each weekend, for a total of 160 tyres. The experiment with this format will then also be repeated on the occasion of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, giving the Federation and the manufacturer the necessary data to evaluate a definitive introduction in the future.

For this weekend, Pirelli has added a further aspect to take into consideration, bringing to Budapest the softest compounds available, which are one step softer than last year’s allocation. “With the alternative tire allocation, all teams will have two sets of hard, two sets of medium and two sets of soft for the race,” Pirelli’s Mario Isola explained to Motorsport.com earlier this year.

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport Photo by: FIA Pool

“So, we can go to softer compounds and, even if this increases the number of stops, they have enough tyres. With the current system, I don’t mean it’s risky, because it’s just that they have to make more pit stops, but if they come into the race with just one set of hards, one set of mediums and all the rest of the softs, and the softs are too soft, that’s not an ideal situation for the race. In this case, a situation is created that is not natural and is not what we want”.

“If things work out, we will keep them [le regole ATA], if they don’t work, we will go back to the previous ones. The approach is the right one because, unfortunately, even if we try to foresee every possible detail, there is always something that cannot be foreseen”.

The teams are willing to see how the new regulations will evolve this weekend, even if there are some teams that have not hidden some doubts about this format. The first to speak negatively about it was Max Verstappen a few months ago, who criticized above all the safety risks of having to ride with the hard tires in qualifying on those tracks with low asphalt temperatures.

Tom McCullough, Aston Martin Performance Director Photo by: FIA Pool

“I think the alternative tire allocation is something positive to try. I think the drivers don’t mind at all. Already in the sprint events we used different compounds in qualifying, obviously in Baku and not in the last race in Austria due to the particular weather,” said Tom McCullough of Aston Martin.

“It’s just a matter of adjusting to understanding the different tires and trying to get the riders to practice enough on the different compounds before qualifying and still have good race tyres. That’s the challenge for everyone. I think it’s interesting to try something like this.”

Williams head of vehicle performance Dave Robson admitted he was a little frustrated that there is a mandatory choice in qualifying. “We’ll have to wait and see how it goes. I’d always rather have the freedom to choose what to do, to be honest. Even if we don’t sometimes, at least we had that opportunity,” he told Motorsport.com.

“The more things are prescribed, the less chance there is of doing anything. But I’m open to seeing how it goes. We’ll find out.”