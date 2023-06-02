Ferrari is waiting to be discovered: the package of novelties introduced on the SF-23 deserve to be analyzed in detail as they are captured by the careful objective of George Piola. We talked about the new belly that loses the now traditional upper tank and adopts the tail slide yesterday immediately after the mechanics had “dressed” Carlos Sainz’s red.

Now we are able to analyze some other details which reveal an accurate study of micro aerodynamics by Diego Tondi’s men: the SF-23 has not given up on the S-duct: on the sides of the cockpit we observe a small flap slightly arched towards the high which channels the outgoing flow from the periscope and directs it towards the vertical gills from which the hot air is extracted from the radiators.

Ferrari SF-23, detail of the flow diverter that conveys the air of the S-duct Photo by: George Piola

The up wash effect is sought to move the “leaks” to the highest area of ​​the engine hood. In Barcelona, ​​Sainz’s redhead shot with asymmetrical outbursts: three on the right and even seven on the left.

Ferrari SF-23: seven vents of hot air can be seen on the left and only three on the right Photo by: George Piola

We have already mentioned the rear-view mirror less faired by the C-shaped structure that acts as a support, while the appearance of an unprecedented sinuous element that arises on the sides of the airbox, under the “horns”, and with a sinuous trend attaches to the edge of the ‘engine cover at the point of maximum width: it is a flow conveyor.