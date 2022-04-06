Among the innovations introduced in the 2022 World Cup there is also the review of the working hours allowed to team personnel during the race weekends. The program has been compressed compared to previous seasons to meet those who are called to face a calendar with as many as 23 Grands Prix and with the prospect of reaching 25.

As often happens, every novelty has, at least initially, pros and cons, and the trip to Melbourne is putting some teams to the test in terms of work planning.

In the opening round in Bahrain the program changes had little impact, considering that the Sakhir track had been the site of the pre-season tests, but already in Jeddah the activity proved very hectic, and there were not a few technicians forced to skip meals in order to finish the job on schedule.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Melbourne is the first ‘ordinary’ weekend, where teams are mounting last-minute components on the single-seaters, a practice that will become habitual in the 2022 season and destined to put the team’s activities under stress.

Starting from this season, a curfew of on-track activity is foreseen already on Wednesday (unprecedented limit for Formula 1) which starts at 19. The work schedule on Thursday has also been restricted, forcing the teams not to be able to have access to the paddock before 8 am (also in this case it is a restriction not foreseen in the past) and after 7 pm. The power unit cannot be switched on before 4 pm, and also in this case it is an absolute novelty.

On Friday, entry to the track is allowed after 9 am, and work on the single-seaters must be completed by 8 pm, a restriction that allows technicians to have only three hours of work available after the end of the FP2 session.

Engineers have an extra two hours for meetings, an ‘extra’ allowed to prevent work from moving into hotel rooms. On Saturday entry into the paddock is allowed after 10:00, and the cars must be completed by 19, which is two hours after the end of qualifying.

Mechanics at work on the Mercedes W13 Photo by: Giorgio Piola

What does it mean for the teams? “It is much more difficult to put parts in the car that arrive at the last moment – explained Andrew Shovlin of Mercedes – with the current constraints it has become essential to have all the parts available on Wednesday, it is the only way to be sure that Thursday evening everything is in the car ready to go the next morning “.

“As for Friday and Saturday evenings, we have less time to work on the single-seaters. If, for example, the car is not ready on Friday evening, there are only two hours available on Saturday morning, and after qualifying, considering when the FIA ​​returns the cars, they will have half an hour before the curfew. So it is a good challenge, on the one hand everyone can sleep a little more, but at the moment we are still adapting to these changes and we are trying to organize the workflow during the weekend “.

Another aspect impacted by the new work program is the pit-stop tests.

“It is an activity that obviously requires having the complete single-seater available – explained Shovlin – and it will not be so long that it will be possible to have the cars off the stands. I think it is worth thinking about getting an idea of ​​this new program in the next two races, and then assessing whether it is appropriate to go ahead or revise something ”.

It is not an easy situation to manage, because if undoubtedly the restrictions grant a greater number of hours of rest to the staff, on the other hand they make the activity hectic in the working time allowed. In a season in which the teams are grappling with new technical projects, the development activity of the single-seaters will be much more substantial than in recent years, and the need to bring new components to the track will be a routine that all teams will have to deal with. .