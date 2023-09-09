The team technicians are working to define the 2024 single-seaters: next year the regulations will remain stable and we will see cars that will be an exasperation of this year’s. The teams, after a first year of rediscovering ground effect, have understood where it is necessary to act to find performance and we have witnessed F1 teams making important leaps in quality.

We observed that the FIA ​​left some loose ends in the aerodynamic development work which led to an increase in performance, but which had an effect on the ability of drivers to stay in the slipstream of another car without losing too much load.

Nikolas Tombazis agreed to discuss these delicate issues in a nice chat in Monza: the director of the FIA ​​single-seater sector outlined a scenario that will change…

“We have the right to act on the flexibilities when we see something that doesn’t convince us, because the regulation says that the machines should be infinitely rigid. In reality we know that this is not the case and therefore there is the right to apply common sense. The regulation doesn’t allow us to act on anything we don’t like about the cars.”

“There are various aspects in the interpretation of the aerodynamic regulations that do not satisfy us at the moment, but to change something we would need to activate procedures that require broad consensus (eight out of ten teams): sometimes we have tried to change things, but not we have always managed to achieve the result. I believe that 90% of the regulation responds to what we wanted and there is 10% that, with hindsight, we would have done better.”

Charles Leclerc in the wake of Carlos Sainz in the Italian GP Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz said that in 2022 there were extraordinary single-seaters that allowed those behind to stay in the slipstream, while this year it is becoming more difficult and it is conceivable that with the developments of the cars in the coming years this aspect will get even worse , reducing the chances of overtaking…

“Compared to last year, following the car in front of you has become more difficult. In 2022 with the FIA ​​and F1 we ​​had done a good job which had produced beautiful and spectacular races, while now things are getting worse and will continue to get worse in 2024 and 2025.”

Tombazis is an analytical person and is a rational engineer. The Greek is aware of what is happening…

“If we take the 2021 F1 cars with two lengths behind the one in front, they lost more than 50% of the load. With the 2022 single-seaters there was only a 20% reduction in load, while now we are at around 35%. There has certainly been a worsening and Carlos is right on this point, but we have identified what we should act on…”.

Nicholas Tombazis, FIA single-seater director

Will you propose anything new for 2024?

“No, we are no longer in time, but we are studying solutions for 2025. We have identified some parts of the single-seaters on which to act, such as the side bulkhead of the front wing or the side part of the bottom, rather than some fins inside the wheels. In these areas we could define slightly more restrictive rules. We no longer have the advantage of 2022 and, therefore, we know that there is work to do.”

In the last year before the introduction of the new F1 cars, the FIA ​​will introduce changes to the technical regulations to facilitate overtaking again. The designers’ attempt is to move the turbulence generated by the moving front wheel away from the car body, to prevent it from affecting the efficiency of the surface. To achieve this, we look for vortices that push the flow outside the rear wheels, but which “dirty” the wake as it was designed at the regulation level, making it more complicated to stay close to the car in front. What interventions should we expect for 2025? The discussion is open…