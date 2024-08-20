by VALERIO BARRETTA

Verstappen relies on his Zandvoort

For Max Verstappen The Dutch Grand Prix is ​​logically an important event. This year, however, Zandvoort is even more so: almost a key race. The world champion, who has achieved a hat-trick of victories and pole positions here in as many attempts, has not won in four Grands Prix: doing so again in front of his fans would be like sending a very strong signal to McLaren and to Lando Norris who will have returned from vacation with the desire to mount an important assault on the title.

Verstappen’s words

The three-time world champion framed this weekend like this: “It’s nice to start again from my home race, there is always a fantastic atmosphere and the fans are incredibleit’s a special race for me. It’s a fantastic circuit, with its short straights and narrow track, we hope to come back even stronger for this race. We’re looking forward to the weekend and we hope we can fight for the victory“.

“It was great to spend some time relaxing with family and friends over the summer break, we feel refreshed and ready for the second part of the season“.

Perez’s words

It will be a fundamental race for Sergio too PerezThe Mexican must repay the trust that Red Bull renewed in him at the end of July (also due to a lack of alternatives): “I can’t wait to get back in the car this weekend. The summer break has been very important for everyone on the team, with so many races everyone needs rest more than ever. I spent my time in Mexico with the family, I feel refreshed and ready for the second part of the season. Everyone will notice a change on the radio in our side of the garage in Zandvoort: Hugh, my race engineer, is going to be a father very soon, so he will be spending some time at home and I wish him and his family the best of luck with the new arrival! Woody (Richard Wood, his performance engineer, ed.) will take its place in the meantime. I know what we can get from the car in the coming weeks and we will do our best to maximise the second half of 2024“.