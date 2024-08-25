by VALERIO BARRETTA

Verstappen limits the damage at home

Not even Zandvoort saves Max this time VerstappenAt home, where he had always won the race and taken pole position in qualifying, the Dutchman achieved neither goal, settling for second place behind Lando Norris.

And to say that at the start Verstappen is, as usual, perfect, but he can do nothing against the superiority of pace of McLaren, which today seemed like the Red Bull of 2023. Super Max takes note of this and his look in the post-race interviews reveals a lot of apprehension for this World Championship despite the 70-point margin over the British driver.

Verstappen’s words

“I didn’t expect to win. On Friday and after qualifying I knew it would be a very difficult task. I tried them all and the start was goodI took the lead, but it was already clear in a short time that it was not possible to stay in the lead, it was very difficult“, this is the comment to Sky Sports F1. “I tried to do my race, I found myself in no man’s land because in some points I had a certain advantage but I was quite behind and the gap was large. Towards the end I was recovering, but nothing exciting“.

“The gap from Lando is big and it’s something I don’t like to see.but that’s the reality at the moment. It will be very hard to stay in the lead in both rankings. We have to start winning races again to control the rankings, we can’t rely on anything else. There are many things to analyze and review, which is what we have to do“.