by VALERIO BARRETTA

Wall sergeant in Zandvoort

If he had to give an answer to Williams, who did not confirm him for 2025, Logan’s Sargeant It was the worst possible. The American crashed into the wall at turn 4 in FP3 of the Dutch Grand Prix – in Zandvoort – and stopped his track activity after just a quarter of an hour.

It was an accident with serious consequences. Fortunately, not so much for the driver, who promptly jumped out of the car, but for Williams. Repairing the FW46 in time for qualifying will be almost impossible, and the look of team principal James Vows the wall already said a lot.

Sargeant Incident, the video

Formula 1 has shared video of Sargeant’s crash.

Sargeant’s accident prevented the others from getting their set-up right. Carlos Sainz, who barely ran yesterday, desperately needed it. Now the Spaniard will go blind in qualifying and must build a race from scratch.