Pos. Pilot Team Turns Detachment/Withdrawal GpV 1 L.Norris McLaren 72 2 Mr. Verstappen Red Bull 72 3 C. Leclerc Ferrari 72 4 O. Plates McLaren 72 5 C.Sainz Ferrari 72 6 S. Perez Red Bull 72 7 G.Russell Mercedes 72 8 L.Hamilton Mercedes 72 9 P.Gasly Alpine 71 10 F. Alonso Aston Martin 71 11 N. Hulkenberg Haas 71 12 L. Stroll Aston Martin 71 13 D.Ricciardo RB 71 14 A. Albon Williams 71 15 E.Ocon Alpine 71 16 L. Sargeant Williams 71 17 Y.Tsunoda RB 71 18 K.Magnussen Haas 71 19 V. Bottas Kick Sauber 71 20 G.Zhou Kick Sauber 71

Zandvoort is once again coloured orange. Yes, but this time it is the McLaren’s Papaya. Landing Norris in fact he wins the second Grand Prix of his career, beating Max Verstappen at home, and tries to reopen a World Championship that seemed to be closed with a double lock until a few weeks ago.

The #4 is stronger than his very human fears and weaknesses, which also manifest themselves at the start of the Dutch Grand Prix, when he skids at the start and lets the world champion pass him. It seems like another melancholic Sunday for the McLaren driver, who instead slowly cooks the Dutchman at home, overtaking him in a Tarzan way before the only stop and then managing until the 72nd lap, when he also finds the fastest lap. The pace of the MCL38 is great: it seems like an orange Red Bull against a Red Bull – the real one – that clings to the usual Verstappen to save what can be saved. Super Max, second at 20″, limits the damage and maintains a margin of 70 points in the drivers’ championship.

Since free practice it was clear that the Grand Prix was a two-way affair between Norris and Verstappen, with Oscar Piastri playing the role of spoilsport. However, the Australian lost precious time behind George Russell and Charles Leclerc and finished in fourth place behind a monumental Leclerc. For Ferrari, which by nature and history must always aim for the top, the third position of the Monegasque was practically a victory: the #16 punctured Sergio Perez at the start and mocked him with a undercut the Russell-Piastri duo, then defending themselves like masters in the second part of the race from the attacks of the Piastri driver.

F1 is back on track next weekend and it will be at our home. In fact, Monza will host the Circus for the 16th Grand Prix of the year. It starts on Friday 30 August with FP1 at 13:30 and FP2 at 17:00, Saturday at 12:30 FP2 and Qualifying at 16:00. Sunday at 15:00 the Grand Prix.