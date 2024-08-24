Landon Norris took pole position in Dutch GP at Zandvoorton a dry track after the morning rain. The Englishman from McLaren set the third fastest qualifying time of the season, ahead Max Verstappen of 0.356 seconds. In the second row are positioned Oscar Plates And George RussellWhile Sergio Perez And Charles Leclerc occupy the third row, with the Monegasque making the most of a Ferrari that was not suited to the track. Carlos Sainz And Lewis Hamiltoneliminated in Q2, start 11th and 12th respectively.

POS # PILOT STABLE TIME GAP 1 4 Landon Norris McLaren-Mercedes 1:09.673 2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 1:10.029 +0.356 3 81 Oscar Plates McLaren-Mercedes 1:10.172 +0.499 4 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:10.244 +0.571 5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda 1:10.416 +0.743 6 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:10.582 +0.909 7 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1:10.633 +0.960 8 23 Alexander Albon Williams-Mercedes 1:10.653 +0.980 9 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1:10.857 +1.184 10 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1:10.977 +1.304 11 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:10.914 12 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:10.948 13 22 Yuki-Tsunoda RB Honda RBPT 1:10.955 14 27 Nico Hulkenberg HaasFerrari 1:11.215 15 20 Kevin Magnussen HaasFerrari 1:11.295 16 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB Honda RBPT 1:11.943 17 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1:11.995 18 77 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber Ferrari 1:12.168 19 24 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber Ferrari 1:13.261 The F1 starting grid after the 2024 Dutch qualifying

In Holland on the home track of Max Verstappen the Orange tide was ready to celebrate the pole position of their favourite who with a lap of 1’10″029seemed unattainable. However, Landon Norris surprised everyone with an extraordinary round of 1’09″673taking pole with an advantage of 356 thousandths over Verstappen.

This is the third pole of the season for Norris, who made the most of the potential of the McLaren MCL38the most competitive car of the moment. Verstappen, with a Red Bull less dominant Compared to the first races of this season, he has positioned himself on the front row, but he faces the challenge of overtaking Norris in a race where overtaking is difficult.

Oscar Plates he is third, but half a second behind his teammate. George Russellfourth, is the only Mercedes in the top ten, while Lewis Hamilton He missed out on Q3. Sergio Perez with the other Red Bull on the starting grid of the Dutch GP he is fifth, while Charles Leclercsixth, is the best placed Ferrari, which struggled on a track that was not suited to the SF-24.

Further back the teammate Carlos Sainz who starts 11th after a complicated weekend, marked by Technical problems.

F1 2024 NETHERLANDS GP SCHEDULE SKY, NOW and TV8

Sunday 25 August 2024 (RACE)

15.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, delayed to 18.00 on TV8)

