by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ferrari installs the fourth power unit in Leclerc

Ferrari brings no updates to Zandvoort, but something new on Charles’ car Leclerc there is. It is about the motorwhich the Maranello team fitted for the Dutch FP1: it is the fourth power unit deployed this season on the Monegasque’s car.

Leclerc does not incur a penalty, as each driver has four engines available for the entire season. Should Ferrari deploy a fifth power unit on the #16 car in the future, Leclerc would incur a ten-place grid penalty for that event.

The press release

This is the report of FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer.

In addition to the internal combustion engine, Leclerc also has new turbo, MGU-K and exhaust system. TC and MGU-K have also reached the numerical limit allowed for the season (four).