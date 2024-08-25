by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1 Netherlands, Magnussen penalized

Another change in the starting grid for the Dutch Grand Prix. After the disqualification of Alexander Albon and the three-place penalty given to Lewis Hamilton for theimpeding to the detriment of Sergio Perez, also Kevin Magnussen will suffer a setback compared to yesterday’s result.

Haas changed the ECU and battery on the Dane’s car without the permission of FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer, which has always been punished with a pit lane start in the past. It is therefore expected that 19 cars will line up on the starting grid, with Magnussen joining in later.

The press release

This is Bauer’s press release.

Magnussen was supposed to start from 13th place. His move back will allow Hamilton to gain another place on the grid: in fact, the seven-time world champion lost only one position compared to yesterday’s result.