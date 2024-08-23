Uphill start

Ferrari’s return from vacation could hardly have been worse, at least looking at the cold numbers from FP2 at Zandvoort. Carlos Sainz He completed just seven laps before being stopped by a gearbox problemwhich effectively forced him to throw the entire session to the wind; Charles Leclerc instead he rode regularly but in the time ranking he was unable to go beyond the ninth time trial. Obviously it’s only Friday, but the Ferrari premises for this Dutch GP aren’t the best and the red #16 himself didn’t hide it.

Expected difficulties and crucial qualifications

“It was a tough day, but as expected I would say – commented Leclerc speaking to journalists – we are not managing to ride at the pace of our rivals, even if I think the situation is better than it appears looking at today’s time classification. We certainly have to work to try to be in a position to be able to fight for the victory”.

There qualificationgiven the difficulty of overtaking inherent in the Zandvoort layout, risks becoming the turning point of the weekend for better or for worse: “Tomorrow I will do everything to get the maximum in qualifying – added Leclerc – but the gaps we are seeing right now seem too big to be able to invent anything specialIf we can get to within 2-3 tenths of those in front, maybe we can fight for a good position on the grid, otherwise I expect a rather complicated weekend for us.“.