by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1 Netherlands, Hamilton penalized

Lewis Hamilton will start the Dutch Grand Prix from 14th position. The British driver was given a three-place penalty due to theimpeding to the detriment of Sergio Perez during the first part of Q1 of qualifying.

The press release

The commissioners announced it a few minutes ago.

The stewards noted that Hamilton had been informed of Perez’s arrival at the entrance to Turn 8: the seven-time world champion “he then drove off the racing line at the exit of Turn 8 with the intention of giving Perez space, however when Perez arrived Hamilton had already approached Turn 9 and got back on the racing line, thus blocking the Mexican“.

For the stewardHamilton could have slowed down more (obviously in the section between turn 8 and turn 9) to avoid slowing down Perez. The British driver’s weekend would have been an uphill battle anyway, considering that he qualified 12th. With the three penalty positions he should have started 15th, but Alex Albon’s disqualification moves him up one spot.