The Circuit of the Americas, home of the United States GP, hosts an exhibition organized by the body responsible for aerospace activities in the USA. Also on display is a Space Launch System

Federico Mariani

In this weekend, F1 And NASA they will be close, very close indeed. The Circuit of the Americasin fact, canceled the more than 260 km that separate Austinheadquarters of United States GPfrom Houston, headquarters of the body responsible for aerospace activities in the USA. Thanks to an event organized in the Fan Zone with the aim of bringing the public present closer to the Artemis program thanks to interactive and informative exhibitions. All not far from the F1 cars, busy battling it out on the track.

Many themes were touched upon by the event promoted by NASA. Visitors will be able to see a 1:25 scale model of the Space Launch System, or "SLS," the inoperable heavy orbital launch system. The new transport vehicle for the Artemis crew is also admirable, as are the uniforms of the Artemis II astronauts and the photos taken by NASA. Experts on the subject will also be present, chosen from among the astronauts themselves and to answer questions from fans present. The project harks back to Texas' tradition of aerospace studies. The Johnson Space Center in Houston was founded in 1961, just three years after the National Aeronautics and Space Act was signed into law. Since then this center has become the focus for everything related to space exploration, including the Apollo project with his famous moon landing missions.

Josh Seitman, senior director of commercial partnerships at Circuit of the Americas, commented with satisfaction on this agreement: "We are fortunate to host the public debut of the new Artemis crew." And again: "The transport vehicle and NASA staff went to great lengths to provide the best display. The space agency's ingenuity, integrity and tenacity, as well as their dedication to education, are exactly what that we want fans to experience at Cota."