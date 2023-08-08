Does the Aston Martin mystery have an explanation? Why a team that has brought Fernando Alonso to the podium six times in eight GPs is no longer able to be competitive, suffering the return of Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren. Observers had pointed the finger at an update package that the Silverstone team had introduced in Canada: it was thought that the new features hadn’t worked, sending a team that had made a sensational leap in quality compared to the last championship into a crisis.

In fact, Aston Martin had become the second force in the world championship, while in 2022 it had finished in seventh place in the Constructors’ championship standings. In the most recent F1 such a sensational leap in quality had never been seen and had created a great sensation, giving the very concrete idea that the British brand was rightfully entering the ranks of the top teams, something that Alpine, another representative of a Builder, has not yet managed to do.

From Montreal, something seems to have jammed on the greenbacks, no longer as bright as at the start of the season. Trivially there was talk of a loss of… balance, most likely the result of the Canadian modifications.

Fernando Alonso at Silverstone, where Pirelli had debuted the new more resistant tyres, had hinted that in the British GP the blame could lie with the tires that suited some teams more, but not Aston Martin.

The Asturian’s tirade was not supported by the team which distanced itself from its rider, because the tires had nothing to do with the drop in performance of the AMR23. The Spaniard had tried to divert attention from what, however, could be the real problem of the single-seater designed by Dan Fallows and Luca Furbatto.

Aston Martin AMR23, detail of the front wing Photo by: Erik Junius

The FIA ​​around Baku would have intensified the checks on the front wings, observing solutions that respected the static checks at checks, but which were not in the spirit of the regulation, with flexible flaps capable of changing angle as speed and load vary.

Some teams would receive a letter from Nikolas Tombazis in which they would be asked to settle down. And among these was Aston Martin which, evidently, has lost one of its strengths of the “verdona”.

In the last Belgian GP, ​​before the summer break, we saw a resurgence of Lawrence Stroll’s team who brought home an encouraging fifth place, after even Alonso had dropped further down the top 10 in recent GPs.

According to some rumors filtered by Silverstone, Aston Martin would have understood where to intervene and a new front wing configuration should arrive from Singapore, a track very favorable to the characteristics of the AMR23, with which the Fallows staff plans to relaunch itself to conclude the championship comeback.

Moreover, the images from the camera car of the Aston Martins, but not only, clearly showed that the last flap was going to bend as the aerodynamic load increases, modifying the incidence well beyond the tolerances of the flexibility of the materials.

The FIA ​​did not have the means to declare mobile wings illegal, because they complied with the rules in static checks. The federal technical commissioners, then, clung to a possible violation of article 3.2. 2 of the F1 Technical Regulations which reads: “All the aerodynamic or bodywork components which influence the aerodynamic performance of the car must be rigidly fixed and immovable with respect to their reference framework defined in article 3.3. Furthermore, these components must have a uniform, solid, hard, continuous, impermeable surface under all circumstances”.

Through this paragraph of the regulation, the FIA ​​began to move and in the line-up the team that paid the most for the federal intervention was Aston Martin which saw part of the work done in the wind tunnel “throw away” in the first six months when he could benefit from more hours in the wind tunnel having finished the 2022 season far behind in the team rankings.

Therefore, the slowdown in the development of the AMR23 after it was “recommended” to change the design of the mobile flap supports should not come as a surprise. In particular, there are those who believe that the bracket indicated by the blue arrow near the nose was also designed to reproduce a vortex similar to the Y250 that was well known on single-seaters until 2021. It could be…

The aerodynamicists Aston Martin are working to propose a solution that respects the new constraints, but restores the competitiveness that seemed lost to the “verdona”…