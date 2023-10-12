Pirelli has been awarded the role of global partner of Formula 1 until 2027, with an option for 2028. The Milanese company was not the only one to aspire to this role, given Bridgestone’s participation in the same tender . The double interest could reappear for the next contract, which at this point will take effect from 2028 or 2029. Stefano Domenicali does not exclude a priori the return to multi-supply, although this is not currently among the items on the agenda.

A cost problem

2006 was the last year of the coexistence in Formula 1 of two tire suppliers, at the time Michelin and Bridgestone. From the following season the organizers preferred to switch to a single-supply regime, as Domenicali recalls: “This aspect was discussed with the FIA ​​at the time ensure we reduce the costs of Formula 1. It was the main reason why we moved from a competition between suppliers, when there was a lot of testing and a lot of research with enormous costs, towards the current direction.”

However, the president of Formula 1 does not feel like excluding the return to a double partner for the next tire supply contract: “Now any consideration is premature. It could be a possibility for the future. In the current situation, where cost control is a relevant issue, I would say that we have not yet decided, but it is not even on the agenda to evaluate whether it could be a possibility. If costs could be controlled in the future, I don’t see why not, but at the moment a discussion with the FIA ​​and the teams is not on the agenda.”

When asked on the topic, not even the executive vice president of Pirelli Marco Tronchetti Provera showed any reluctance, given the challenge with other companies in the various international championships: “Pirelli participates in over three hundred championships in the world of motorsport. In most of these there are also other providers, against which we are happy to compete. It wouldn’t be a problem for us. Challenging other companies is an opportunity for us to develop our technology.”

The doubts

Although far from materialising, the hypothesis of a return to multi-tire supply presents several obstacles. The co-presence of two companies it would certainly benefit the category’s exposure and revenue, but it would come up against various logistical and technical problems. The first is that the tires would once again have different specifications, going against the recent efforts of the FIA ​​and Formula 1 to reduce the elements of differentiation and guarantee closer competition.

Furthermore, at that point the suppliers would no longer be global partners of the category, but would become full participants, with their own personal interests within the competition. In recent years, however, a single partner like Pirelli has proven to be a precious ally for the FIA, tackling with a community of intent the various technical critical issues that have emerged with tires and cars. Last in order of time is the tire problem that emerged in Qatar, which if it had affected just one company in a double supply scenario would have probably given rise to a heated debate between the parties involved, making it difficult to agree on a solution.

Finally, as mentioned by Domenicali, doubling the number of suppliers would lead to an increase in development tests on the track. In commenting on the hypothesis of a return to private testing, however, the director of the FIA ​​single-seater department Nikolas Tombazis had highlighted the kilometers traveled as problematic: “Let’s not forget that in the times when testing was allowed, many more tires and many more engines were wasted. […] It’s not something that goes in a direction consistent with modern times”. In conclusion, the return to a multi-tire supply is not a scenario to be excluded for the future, although at the moment it remains decidedly distant.