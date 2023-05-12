Kosinski and speed: from Top Gun to the track

Last year the world of cinema experienced the thrills and chills of an eagerly awaited return to the big screen like that of Top Gun: Maverickagain with Tom Cruise as a US Navy fighter pilot. A 2022 blockbuster film directed by Joseph Kosinskythe same director who is now ready to make another film still characterized by high speed, but this time with the km/h of the runway instead of aeronautical Machs.

The arrival in Formula 1

Kosinski, in fact, has announced that he is in the process of pre-production of a film centered on the world of Formula 1 (in collaboration with Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of 1986’s Top Gun) and which will see an exceptional cast made up of Brad Pittwith Lewis Hamilton for the first time as a producer. At present he knows almost nothing about the plot and even less about the title of the film, with shooting not starting until July of this year. If the indicated times are actually respected, the launch of the film in the cinema should therefore take place between end of 2024 and beginning of 2025staying in theaters for a month before landing on Apple+ TV.

The possible plot

However, according to reports from IMDB extensionthe story should focus on “a Formula One driver coming out of retirement (Brad Pitt) to mentor and team a younger rider (probably Damson Idris)“. Kosinski, speaking at The Wraphas however indicated what will be its main objectives, namely those of ‘immersing’ the spectator in the cockpit of the single-seater, as happened with Maverick in the cockpit: “Certainly seeing people react to an authentic, camera-focused film like Top Gun makes us feel good, because our approach works and is appreciated by audiences – has explained – it’s almost funny to me to see people who are so in love with real photography. The younger ones have hardly seen many of them, they are used to computer-generated images as a tool for great films which, when something real is shot, seem innovative. This is exactly the approach for Formula One: spin the real races, real cars and catch them. It will be a huge but exciting challenge for me.”

Hamilton not protagonist

As a producer, Hamilton will not have a leading role in the film, as confirmed to the media by the person concerned: “I’m not going to participate – He admitted – my responsibility is to make sure the cast and crew are different. It’s about showing how beautiful this sport is to those who have never seen it, but also making sure we keep the true heritage and spirit of racing in the film.”. A cast that, according to the latest rumors, should also include Kerry Condonbut that he will certainly see in the foreground Brad Pitt, in the role of actor and, above all, of pilot. In the last Formula One Accelerate Summit it was in fact confirmed that the American will be at the wheel of an F1 car in the main scenes of the film.