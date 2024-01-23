It was already a bit in the air, but today the news is confirmed. The F1 race in Spain is officially moving to the capital. From 2026, the Spanish GP will no longer be held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in the town of Montmeló, but in Madrid. This means that a permanent track will disappear and a 'part street, part non-street circuit' will be replaced.

In the run-up to the announcement, several Spanish sources reported that Madrid would like to welcome F1 to the city. A circuit layout had even already been made. Now that information appears to be correct. Before F1 moves to Madrid, the contract with Barcelona must first be served. That will last until 2026.

The circuit in Madrid

The circuit in Madrid consists partly of a public road, but also partly of a permanent track. The track must be a total of 5.47 kilometers long, have twenty bends and a lap takes approximately 1 minute and 32 seconds. More than 110,000 people can come to watch each day, which could grow to 140,000 people. That happens to be exactly the capacity of Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Official: Madrid acogerá el GP de España de F1 a partir de 2026 y hasta 2035. El circuito será mixto, mid permanent y mid urbano y tendrá 5.47 kms alrededor del IFEMA. Tendrá capacidad para 110,000 espectadores. pic.twitter.com/Rao2u8IWdG — Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) January 23, 2024

The history of the Spanish GP

The racing series has been visiting Spain since the second year of F1's life, in 1951. In '51 and '51 it was in a suburb of Barcelona called Pedralbes. After this it took until 1967 for F1 to return to Spain. The Jarama circuit, near Madrid, was the setting for eleven Spanish GPs until '81 (no, not consecutively, for the quick mathematicians). In between, F1 raced on Montjuïc, the Olympic hill just outside Barcelona.

From 1986 to 1990, F1 went to Jerez and then held its first race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in 1991. This circuit naturally remains a special track for us Dutch, because Max Verstappen was the first Dutchman ever to win an F1 race there on May 15, 2016. The circuit is also in our hearts because of the events of June 2, 1996 (Schumacher wins masterfully in the rain) and May 13, 2012 (Crashtor Maldonado wins!).