From F1 driver to technical adviser for disabled people’s rights under the supervision of the French Ministry of Health: Philippe Streiff never took his foot off the accelerator in his 67-year life. The Frenchman capable of conquering a podium in F1 in 1985 in Australia with the Ligier died yesterday at the age of 67. His career in the Circus was abruptly interrupted following an accident while he was engaged in a tire test in 1989 on the Rio De Janeiro circuit in Brazil. His AGS ended violently against the barriers of the Jacarepaguà circuit and the ‘rescues’ were detrimental to Streiff: no collar, no air mattress. Streiff was let out of his car without any precautions.

His transfer to the hospital was terrible: he became a Formula 1 driver quadriplegic despite the operation performed by Professor Gérard Saillant. What happened to Streiff then led also thanks to the activism of Alain Prost to the mandatory installation of a medical center in every circuit that hosted F1. This was his first legacy in motor racing, which he never wanted to leave. Passing from the cockpit of an F1 car to a wheelchair, he organized karting competitions and in particular the very famous Master Indoor de Paris-Bercy, from the beginning of the 90s, less than four years after his accident.

After 2010 he dedicated himself to a visionary project with electric karts and in the meantime his commitment had led him to become technical consultant of the French inter-ministerial delegation for the disabled. There Renault, the manufacturer with which he made his F1 debut at the end of 1984, provided him with an Espace specially adapted to his handicap. A collaboration that allowed Streiff to return to being an engineer thanks to the French manufacturer, which allowed him to transform the joystick of his wheelchair into the steering wheel of the future.

Streiff also hit the headlines in January 2014 when he was guilty of having spread fake news on the state of health of Michael Schumacher, recovering from the skiing accident in Meribal at the end of 2013. According to the ‘braggart’ Streiff, the conditions of the seven-time world champion were improving. Below are some images of his career in the Circus and the results obtained in F1.

Philippe Streiff (June 26, 1955 – December 23, 2022)

GP held in F1: 55

Teams: Renault, Tyrrell, Ligier, AGS

Podiums: 1

Points: 11