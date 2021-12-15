The power unit of the future, which will push the Formula 1 single-seaters starting from the 2026 season, is starting to take shape. The FIA ​​World Council held today in Paris announced the first official guidelines around which the new projects will be born. The major novelty, announced for some time by many rumors, is the abandonment of the MGU-H, the complex (and expensive) system that generates electricity by drawing from the heat of the exhausts.

In addition to the elimination of the MGU-H, other guidelines have been communicated for the projects that will take shape in four years: the current 1.6-liter thermal V6 will be maintained, the electric power will increase to 350kw and a budget system will be introduced. cap also for the study and construction of power units.

The first comments on the new guidelines speak of a concession to the Volkswagen group, present on the negotiating table since the beginning of last summer with the representatives of Audi and Porsche. Both manufacturers had made no secret of having asked for the elimination of the MGU-H as a condition for evaluating their entry into Formula 1, being a technology very far from an application in the context of production cars.

The introduction of the budget cap system also in the power unit world is instead a victory for the manufacturers already present in Formula 1, fearful of having to go back to allocating very high budgets if no spending limits have been set for those who are preparing to start a project. Formula 1. The FIA ​​has also approved the switch to fully sustainable fuels, but the details regarding the timing and the type that will be chosen will be communicated in the coming months.