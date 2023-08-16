More than two years to go before the debut of the new regulations, but attention is already high. The next generation of power units is controversial for several reasons, from active aerodynamics to the risk that recharging the battery will cause cars to slow down on a straight line. One of the main problems, however, is that of weight, publicly underlined above all by Frederic Vasseur. The current single-seaters are already the heaviest in the history of Formula 1, but without countermeasures the risk that the weight could increase further is real.

Heavier hybrid

The characteristics of the chassis and aerodynamics are still unknown, but the weight alarm emerges even just by looking at the power unit. The increase in electrical power from 120 to 350 kW will inevitably cause all the components of the hybrid system to become heavier in order to be able to support higher powers. The minimum weight of the battery pack will go from 20 to 35 kg, while the MGU-K will go up from 7 to 16 kg. To these will then be added another 4 kg for the mechanical coupling transmission between the electric motor and the crankshaft, compensated however by the removal of the MGU-H, whose current minimum weight is 4 kg. Overall, the weight of the hybrid part in 2026 will increase by 23 kg.

Despite its weakening, the heat engine will also become heavier, its structure intact compared to the current one. Indeed, the FIA ​​has increased the minimum weight of pistons and connecting rods by 50 and 20 grams respectively, for a total of 0.4 kg. Even the regulation crankshaft will be half a kilo heavier. Putting together the individual differences of the hybrid and thermal part, a weight increase close to 24 kg is obtained. However, new weight constraints that are currently absent also appear in the 2026 regulation. Indeed, the turbo will have to comply a minimum weight of 12 kgwhile the internal combustion engine and the turbo together cannot go below 130 kg.

Minimum weight 2023 Minimum weight 2026 Pistons (total) 1.8kg 2.1kg connecting rods (total) 1.8kg 1.9kg Drive shaft 5.3kg 5.8kg Drums 20.0kg 35.0kg MGU-K 7.0kg 16.0kg MGU-K transmission Constraint absent 4.0kg MGU-H 4.0kg 0kg Turbo Constraint absent 12.0kg Internal combustion engine + turbo Constraint absent 130.0kg Power Units 151.0kg 185.0kg

Scrapped the front engine

Overall, the new minimum weight of the power unit will be 185 kg against the current 151 kg, for an increase of 34 kg. Also for this reason, the hypothesis was rejected an electric generator on the front axle, which would have increased the energy recharged under braking. According to the estimates of the Formula 1 technical department, two 130 kW electric generators mounted on the front axle would have cost 18 kg, also considering the differential and drive shafts.

In the front electric motor scenario, the possibility of limiting the rear one to just 130 kW was discussed, against the 350 kW then chosen, a solution that would have made it possible to save almost 9 kg at the rear. Overall, the 4×4 configuration it would have meant about 5 kg more. At that point, however, the rear electric power would have been less and to maintain the 1000 total horsepower the internal combustion engine would have had to deliver well over 50% of the total power.

I risk a hundred kilos in eight years

Weight gain is doubly problematic. With i 34 kg taken from the power unit in fact, it is also necessary to strengthen the chassis, suspensions and safety structures. For this reason FIA, Formula 1 and teams are evaluating the possibility of shortening the wheelbase of the cars to save weight from the chassis. In fact, keeping the current platform intact is not feasible, as without countermeasures the prospects are alarming.

Assuming the 2026 power units are installed on the current single-seaters without further modifications, the resulting minimum weight would rise to 832 kg. This would be an increase of 70 kg compared to 2021, the last year of the previous generation of cars. However, the comparison is even more impactful if we take 2018 as a reference, the first year of the introduction of the halo, in which the minimum weight was 734 kg. It would be about a growth of almost 100 kg in just eight years.