In recent weeks, some engine manufacturers have indicated that the rules should be reviewed while there is still time, with particular reference to the current 50-50 balance between the combustion engine and the electric part.

Christian Horner spoke particularly for Red Bull Powertrains, arguing that drivers will have to change on the straight and that teams will have to build ‘Frankenstein’ cars.

Ferrari’s Fred Vasseur, on the other hand, said the Maranello team was open to discussing the changes, adding that a 5% change in the electric/ICE split could make a big difference.

He also insists that more information on chassis regulations is needed before any decisions are made.

However, Szafnauer explained that Renault is satisfied with the originally agreed rules.

“In talking to the power unit managers, we want to keep things as they are,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com about the 2026 engines.

“Now, I don’t follow through on the matter, I haven’t been involved in the negotiations and the grounds, but I have asked them these questions. And yes, we are happy to keep it as it is. So I imagine that will be unlikely to be changed.”

Szafnauer downplayed Horner’s reference to “Frankenstein” cars.

“We haven’t gotten to this point yet,” he said. “We haven’t established that yet. I hope it’s not a Frankenstein package.”

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, arrives on the grid Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“I remember going to all the meetings to define the current regulations and everyone, myself included, was saying that the racing was going to be awful, that the cars were all going to be the same, that it wasn’t going to be F1 anymore and so on.”

“But it didn’t happen that way. So it’s hard to predict the future, especially when the chassis regulations haven’t been finalized yet. So hopefully we’ll get there.”

Horner suggested that Red Bull is more concerned about 2026 than some rivals because the company is further along in development and has therefore discovered the pitfalls earlier.

Szafnauer is skeptical of the claim that Red Bull is more forward-thinking, while acknowledging that it’s impossible to know how far others have gone with their R&D.

“It’s one of those things where you have to have perfect information to be able to compare them,” he said. “And I don’t have it. I know where we are. I don’t know where the others are.”

“I’ve worked for other engine manufacturers in the past. So I can only imagine what Honda has already done once they decide to participate. So I’d be surprised at Red Bull.”