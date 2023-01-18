In the longest winter break in recent years, the main topic of conversation is not so much the upcoming season, but the behind-the-scenes movements in view of 2026. After the already announced Audi, whose sirens Andreas Seidl, Red Bull Powertrains could not resist will be recognized as a new engineer, while Honda has signed the application to continue the process of evaluating a possible return to the Circus. While in, Porsche appears ever closer to official entry into Formula 1, without neglecting the speculation on Ford and Hyundai, which is accompanied by the collaboration agreement between Cadillac and Alpine in the event of finalization of the Andretti operation. The regulations on the 2026 power units have thus rekindled interest in a Formula 1 which, after the farewell of Honda, has found itself with only three manufacturers, a number which could instead double in the space of four years.

The next generation of engines has garnered both praise and criticism from the environment. On one side, the broad freedom to experiment with zero-impact fuels encourages research and differentiation in an area relevant to road mobility. The other side of the coin, however, tells of an even more prescriptive regulation on thermals, since, in addition to fixing the bore, bank angle and cylinder center distance as already occurs on current power units, it limits parameters such as the weight of pistons, connecting rods and crankshaft, as well as for example the width of the main bearings. On the positive side, however, there is that, in the face of a particularly constrained combustion engine, there are great possibilities of experimentation for the electric motor, whose maximum power will rise from 120 to 350 kW, equivalent to around 480 horsepower. The minimum weight of the MGU-K will also be just 16 kg, an ambitious goal and undoubtedly difficult to meet if you look at the references of the best products on the market. Therefore, it will not be easy for engine builders to create a unit that is both powerful, light and above all compact in order to reduce external aerodynamic constraints to a minimum.

Just as over the years the internal combustion engine has developed in different forms in terms of number of cylinders, displacement, power supply and bank angle, in the same way the options on the table for the electric propulsion are many and the market offers many examples. One of the main differences, for example, is between permanent magnet motors, in acronym PSM extensionacronym of Permanently excited Synchronous Machineand externally excited units, the ESM extensionacronym of Externally Excited Synchronous Machine. In PSMs, the magnetic field of the rotor, the rotating element of the motor, is generated precisely by permanent magnets, while the rotor of EESMs includes copper windings whose current passage inside generates the magnetic field. Although permanent magnet architectures are currently the most common in the industry, externally excited units they are gradually gaining popularity due to their greater efficiency at high speeds, denoting lower energy losses at high speeds.

There are also examples of different electric motor control strategies, especially for externally excited units. The Texan Tula Technologies, for example, has precisely implemented the system Dynamic Motor Drive, based on a “button” control of the motor. Aware that electric propulsion systems work at maximum efficiency at a partial load, approximately between 25 and 30% of maximum potential, Tula has decided to control its motors at higher loads, and therefore at higher efficiencies, for half the time through a alternating pulse system. For example, supposing a 15% load is required from the motor, it will work at 30% for short instants alternating with others of equal duration in which it remains completely deactivated, so that overall efficiency is optimised. The idea of ​​running an engine at partial load might appear foreign to Formula 1, but it should not be overlooked that with the next power units it will be extremely difficult to have enough energy to constantly power the electric motor, so much so as to require the combustion of gasoline to generate electricity. Therefore, the hybrid will hardly be exploited only at maximum loads, resorting on several occasions to cutting the electric power, ie clipping, which is why a control strategy at partial loads cannot be excluded a priori.

Another crossroads facing motorists is whether to develop traditional ones radial flux motors or axial flux units, slightly less performing in terms of maximum power but decidedly more competitive in the compromise between torque and weight. On the market, axial flux engines are spreading above all in the field of hybrid super sports cars, as they are able to provide burning acceleration torque already at low revs, when the combustion engine is still far from the point of maximum torque, and then go progressively limiting itself as the speed increases when by now the thermal is at full capacity. The 2026 regulations impose for the electric motor a maximum torque at the crankshaft of 500 Nm, against the current 200 Nm, and can be exploited at any speed with the only limit of waiting for the 50 km/h to be exceeded at the start. Exploiting the electric torque at low revs will be even more important considering how the internal combustion engine will be deprived of the MGU-H, the engine that currently accelerates the turbocharger, and therefore will be much more sensitive to turbo-lag and less reactive in recovery.

One of the leading companies on the market for axial flux electric motors is the British YASA, whose thrusters see an external rotor and internal stator architecture. The stator is also designed with the technology Yokeless And Segmented Armature, where the armor is broken up into several smaller elements, resulting in an 80% lightened weight. As excellent as they are, YASA products are still far from the objectives set by the technical regulations, demonstrating the challenge facing engine manufacturers. The YASA 400 unit, for example, boasts 350 Nm of torque, 160 kW of maximum power and 28.2 kg in weight, while manufacturers in Formula 1 will have to reach 350 kW in just 16 kg.

Then there are those who, like Koenigsegg, have developed a thruster capable of combining both types of flow. The Quark motor is presented as an axial flux unit, but the rotor and stator are shaped in such a way as to exploit even a fraction of the radial flux, thus improving the compromise between torque and power. The result is a 600 Nm and 350 kW engine, however 12 kg heavier than the minimum weight allowed by the 2026 regulations. The Quark was also designed to be used on the Gemera, another hybrid hypercar which demonstrates how, with the support of a heat engine, the architecture of the electric propulsion is not necessarily bound to the radial flow.

The MGU-K of 2026 will require 350 kW, the same power required for the new electric motors for Formula E, with the important difference, however, that Formula 1 will continue to use hybrid power units. Being able to count on the support of the combustion engine is a difference of absolute importance for the design of the electric unit, whose final architecture will greatly depend on the chosen control strategies and the cooperation with the thermal. Engine manufacturers will not necessarily resort to the solutions listed above, some of which are also covered by patents, but their mere existence is the demonstration of how with the 2026 regulations there will be a way to experiment. The hope is that on the electric one we can arrive at a wide engineering differentiation, once appreciated in Formula 1 on internal combustion engines, and that this can emerge to the outside public without being jealously guarded by the manufacturers.