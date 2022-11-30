The FIA ​​does not seem to be too worried about the fact that the date of 15 October, the date by which motorists interested in the new era of F1 which will begin in 2026 had to register, has been exceeded abundantly, without there having been any negative effects.

For the moment, Audi, Mercedes and Red Bull Powertrains have adhered to the new regulation that will impose power units powered by e fuel, i.e. sustainable zero-emission fuels.

The House of the Rings is a new entry, and it immediately accepted the FIA ​​proposal with enthusiasm, followed by two other motorists who are more than happy with the regulation passed at the beginning of the year, while there are other positions in doubt that want to review some political aspects , legal and technical.

In the hope of solving the questions that remained open, the deadline had been postponed to November 15, but even that objective has been skipped and we are navigating on sight with one hope: to find a team before the end of the year because from January 1, 2023 it will enter the budget cap for engine manufacturers who will be protagonists from 2026 is in force and the regulation will have to be definitively approved, also knowing the engine manufacturers who will be subjected to the checks.

Audi Sport F1 will enter in 2026 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Obviously the absence of Ferrari, Renault and Porsche, which had expressed their interest in returning to F1, is disrupting the plans. However, the president of the FIA, Ben Sulayem thinks there is nothing serious to worry about, even if the next World Council will be scheduled in Bologna on 7 December.

“There was a small problem regarding the definition of the compression ratio and the engine boost pressure, but it should have been a problem solved by the teams – explained Ben Sulayem – and honestly, at least at the beginning, when someone new [come l’Audi], it is normal that there is some resistance from the old ones. But once he signs the first Constructor, then the second and third, it’s easy to predict that the others will come as well ”.

Toto Wolff, Mercedes team principal, had declared at the Abu Dhabi GP: “There was no formal deadline. I think there is nothing in the regulation that indicated October 15 as the deadline for entering, it was at the discretion of the FIA ​​to decide the data. We have joined and now it’s up to the FIA ​​to talk to everyone else. These discussions are progressing as far as I know, so we are on track for 2026.”

Alpine F1 CEO Laurent Rossi said that while Renault had not committed yet, he was certain it was a matter of time…

“We had some things we wanted to discuss legally, which we did to protect ourselves. When we get good coverage we’ll sign. I think it’s imminent.”

Red Bull boss Christian Horner added: “The deadlines have been extended, but there are many discussions regarding governance and the review of some technical aspects which obviously impact on the financial ones. Red Bull Powertrains represents a novelty. It is an exciting moment for the group, for the company, and it is a new challenge to be faced between now and 2026”.

The dissonant positions come from Ferrari and Porsche. The Casa del Cavallino poses political and technical questions: in Maranello they do not accept that RBP has been accepted as a new manufacturer, benefiting from the close collaboration with Honda in recent years. In Milton Keynes they want to take advantage of the concessions that will be allowed to Audi making its F1 debut.

Mercedes W13, detail of the power unit Photo by: George Piola

On this matter, the Scuderia could assert the right of veto, which is only threatened for now. But even the technicians directed by Enrico Gualtieri frown: currently the compression ratio of an F1 engine goes well beyond 17:1 and the FIA ​​intends to lower the limit to a threshold that in Maranello they define as unacceptable for an engine of GP extension.

Political and technical issues cross over at the discussion tables and the feeling is that finding a solution isn’t so easy. Cavallino’s rather permissive attitude at the beginning in the resolution of a low-tech power unit seems to have radicalized over time with a less condescending attitude.

Porsche, on the other hand, after being kicked out by Red Bull which has refused an equal partnership in the management of the team since 2026, has put itself in a waiting position and must define its strategy for entering the Circus or postpone the idea to participate in GPs.

How will it end?