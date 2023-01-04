The anticipation of RacingNews365 was correct: Ferrari was not invited to the meeting of the engineers that had been set for December 15 to define the rules of the 2026 power units.

It was a very strong gesture by the FIA ​​which confirms that there is a deep rift between the manufacturers who have already signed up to adherence to the 2026 regulations (Red Bull Powertrains, Mercedes AMG … Continue reading

#Motors #Ferrari #veto