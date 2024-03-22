Engine binge between live and deferred

Another weekend dedicated to motors on TV8 and Cielo: F1 and F2, MotoGP and SBK on the track. F1 stops in Australia with the Australian Grand Prix. Off we go Saturday 23 March at 10.00 am with the qualifications postponedbut already from 9.30 am connection with the pre-race study conducted by Davide Camicioli And Vicky Piria. The race will instead be broadcast deferred on Sunday 24 March at 2.00 pmwith pre-competition study from 12.30pm.

We move to the Iberian peninsula to follow 2 wheels. Starting on Saturday 23 March Portuguese Grand Prix of MotoGP, with the LIVE qualifications of the 3 classes: at 11.50 am the premier class, at 1.50 pm Moto3 and at 2.45 pm Moto2. MotoE is also on track with Race 1 at 1.15pm and Race 2 at 5.10pm, always all live. Don't miss the MotoGP Sprint at 4pm. All races delayed on Sundaywith Moto3 at 5.25pm, Moto2 at 6.20pm, and the highly anticipated MotoGP at 8.05pm.

Come back there SBK with the Round Pirelli of Catalunya: Race 1 on Saturday at 6.00 pm and Race 2 on Sunday at 4.00 pm, delayed. Also on track F2 on Skywith the deferral of the Sprint Race F2 Australia Saturday 23 March at half past midnight, and the Feature Race F2 Australia LIVE to 1.30am.