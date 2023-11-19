.

Elon Musk – who is trying to send man to Mars – doesn’t know it, but there are already many people in F1 and MotoGP who live on that planet, completely out of this world. Teams, sponsors, professionals who move from country to country as if they were in a bubble, totally detached from reality, completely disconnected from what happens in the areas that host the races. And in this weekend where F1 races in the USA and MotoGP in Qatar it seems incredible that no one has managed to send a message of peace due to the tragedy of the Israel-Palestine conflict, full of direct implications with Qatar itself.

Indeed, in recent days the bishop of Rimini had written to Bastianini and Bezzecchi to receive a message of peace. But nothing. Here is the letter.

Dear Beast and dear Bez,

Enea Bastianini and Marco Bezzecchi for those who are not passionate about engines and the world championship, my name is Nicolò and I am the Bishop of Rimini, your fan and convinced motorcyclist, even if today I only use the scooter for my travels and not a “real” two wheels.

Your recent and exciting victories in MotoGP (combined with a certain healthy Rimini exuberance), riding a motorbike produced in our region, have won you the sympathy of many young and old. Many Rimini residents are proud to know that you were born and raised in our city, and here you took your first decisive steps into the world of two wheels.

The Qatar Grand Prix will take place in a few days. The MotoGP will be in a country that is located at the center of a very hot area of ​​the world, wounded by recent and unfortunately still present lacerating wars: Yemen, Iraq, Israel, Palestine, Syria.

I would like to ask you, with the utmost freedom, to bring with you the desires for peace of many people from Rimini and beyond. Hatred is growing between the Israeli and Palestinian people, the terrible seed of that division that leads to disunity.

In these days of tests, sprint races, races, many people will follow you and observe you on the track and in the paddock, and will listen to your interviews with great attention and interest.

I am sure that you will be able to communicate attitudes and words of peace. May you be ambassadors of peace!

The Christian community of Rimini is available, once the war is over, in Gaza and in that tormented region (as in many others scattered around the globe, unfortunately), to help orphans, widows, displaced persons, people left homeless and I work.

We accompany you with friendship on this sporting trip to the Middle East, and we are all rooting for you, together certainly with Marco Simoncelli who lives in our hearts and in the Father’s House, also a “roaring” son of our land.

Best wishes for good and peace,

Nicolò Anselmi

A letter written from the heart, at the tip of the pen, which winked at the fans, but nothing happened. Absolute silence. Too bad, a great missed opportunity.

In the past, however, this was not always the case. For example, in the “2022 class photo” in the first round of last season, MotoGP sent a message of peace for Ukraine invaded by Russia. Then in March last year Morbidelli took to the track with the message on his helmet “Give peace a chance”, using the words of John Lennon – again for war-torn Ukraine – while the Gresini team took to the track in May 2022 with a slightly hippie livery at Mugello and the writing “We fight on track, we stand for peace” on the fairing.

And in F1? Now we are missing Sebastian Vettel, a driver who was always sensitive to social issues (he symbolically expressed his closeness to the Ukrainian people on the eve of the Australian Grand Prix by wearing a wristband with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, as well as doing a lap of the track on his bicycle with the frame painted with the colors of the rainbow, symbol of peace).

And it even took a missile launched 15 kilometers from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in March last year to remind F1 that the world and some countries are shocked by the war. At the time Verstappen said “I smell burning, is it my engine?” but in reality the rocket was burning something more important. Indeed, an oil center of Aramco, the main sponsor of F1.

Many drivers were scared, they didn’t want to race, but instead the race took place as if nothing had happened. A shame for many. And the controversy broke out. To which Mattia Binotto, Ferrari team principal at the time, responded as follows: “If there is one objective we can have as F1 it is to convey a positive message. It is our duty.”

And even Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the F1 group, intervened on the topic and attacked harshly: “No one can judge our morality, to be honest. The commitment is to help countries such as Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to make progress in terms of human rights. We are aiming for change, but not in the blink of an eye”, specified Domenicali.

Okay, no one can judge anyone, but the issue is that, if controversies don’t break out, if there are no direct accusations or if – even – missiles don’t rain down near the circuits in F1 (and in MotoGP), nothing ever happens.

Yet, let us remember that for the UN, sport is a key element for the development of positive values ​​and for sending messages of peace, a means of pressure against states that violate human rights. Russia’s exclusion from sporting events is an example of this and the Arab case is no exception. And it should never be forgotten that in 2021, the Human Rights Observatory went so far as to denounce F1 for favoring Saudi Arabia’s sportwashing. And that after the missile attack that grazed the runway in Jeddah, The Guardian carried out a gigantic investigation that demonstrated how major sporting events are of no use in changing oppressive regimes. The accusation was clear: in F1 economic interests come – largely – before human rights. Here, however, sensationally, there was no response from the Circus (of course one might say, what do you want to answer?).

The problem, however, is big. And not only for an ethical question because sport is inextricably linked to social issues thanks to the – historical – value of the Olympic truce: in ancient Greece, during the Olympics, there was an inviolable truce for all disputes, private and public, especially for those who participated in the competitions or were spectators. Without forgetting that the UN – to celebrate the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace – chose the date of 6 April, the date of the birth of the modern Olympic Games in 1986.

But perhaps The Guardian is right. And perhaps the explanation for all this lies in the fact that F1 and MotoGP are no longer sports but something very different.