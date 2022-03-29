A dramatic end in line with the character: the conclusion of the investigation that was held in Great Britain into the death of Max Mosley, president of the FIA, the International Automobile Federation, from 1993 to 2009 is shocking. counted for an incurable disease, he committed suicide with a shotgun shot to the head. Mosley’s body was found on May 24 last year in his home in Kensington (London), locked in his bedroom. On the door the police officers who intervened had found a note (“Don’t open, call the police”) which according to the investigators would have confirmed the hypothesis of suicide. A desperate gesture that – according to the interpretation of coroner Fiona Wilcox – is explained by the desperation in which Mosley found himself after learning that he was ill with a terminal cancer. A psycho-physical state strongly tested by chronic pain in the bladder and intestines, aggravated by the awareness of the little time he had left in life. On the nightstand, next to the bed where Mosley lay covered in blood, the officers had found an eloquent farewell note: “I had no other choice.” Mosley during his presidency had worked hard for safety after the accident that cost Ayrton Senna’s life (1994) and had handled the McLaren spy story against Ferrari with great severity (100 million dollars fine for the English team), the accident between Schumacher and Villeneuve in Jerez 1997 (the German had been deprived of all the points and the second place in the world championship standings) and the case of Singapore 2008 with the radiation of Flavio Briatore (later rehabilitated by a court Parisian civilian). After the sex scandal unleashed by the British newspaper News of the World which had published some frames taken from a BDSM video with some prostitutes, he had not reapplied for the presidency of the FIA.