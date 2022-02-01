Alfa Romeo Racing will not be a car… the twin of Ferrari, as the Haas designed in Maranello by Simone Resta and built at Dallara could be. The team from Hinwil loosens its ties with the Cavallino, seeking greater design autonomy that brings it back to being a real manufacturer, given that it will no longer take the gearbox and rear suspension, but the power unit from the Maranello “supermarket”.

The news, which comes rather surprisingly, highlights the technical line that team principal Fredric Vasseur wanted to give to the Swiss structure that is less and less dependent on Ferrari. It is easy to predict that Alfa Romeo is a different car from the 674 in gestation in the Gestione Sportiva.

The ground-effect single-seater curated by Jan Monchaux will therefore have an approach to the new regulation with a philosophy that is far from that of the Cavallino: according to the first rumors, the Swiss car that will be driven by Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou will have a shorter wheelbase than the red. and with a suspension scheme that will not incorporate the same rear pull rod as the Ferrari.

Ferrari SF21, detail of the gearbox Photo by: Giorgio Piola

With its own carbon box it is possible to develop autonomous aerodynamic concepts: Alfa Romeo has kept open the possibility of deliberating on a car that can be easily adapted to the needs that will derive from the track, possibly modifying the pace during development to go in the direction of the best solution.

The Sauber technicians have decided to proceed with their legs, also following an aerodynamic trend of the house which should lead to maintaining the radiant packs placed above the Superfast engine to have rather slim and long sides above the Venturi tunnels.

Alfa Romeo Racing therefore seeks its own autonomy in the choices that lead to the assumption that the Zurich structure wants to make itself attractive in a market that is also opening up to other upcoming engineers …