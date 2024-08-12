A historic circuit on the Formula 1 calendar, the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza is once again betting on its future and adapting to the modern standards of the discipline. As is known, since January the circuit has been undergoing a first important phase of work, in particular to improve the infrastructure and the reception of the public. But the renovation also concerns the track itself.

With three weeks to go until the Italian Grand Prix, scheduled for September 1st, the veil is lifted on the changes that await the drivers and that could have a bigger impact than one might imagine. The track itself, unchanged since 2000, will not change, but the modifications made to the surrounding areas will not be without consequences.

The escape routes and kerbs have been the subject of a great deal of work. The first images show a major change to the Variante Ascari, where the kerbs have been replaced. These are now much lower and will undoubtedly offer a more direct and faster racing line that will increase speeds while reducing the risk of making mistakes.

This change, which has yet to be tested on F1 cars to measure its impact, is causing a stir among purists. However, it is accompanied by other changes that follow the recent trend observed on several circuits, as sand has been placed over the kerbs.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: AG Photo / Paolo Belletti

Another significant change concerns the Prima Variante, the first chicane after the pit straight. The ideal racing line will probably remain unchanged at this point, but the track has been widened at the two apex points, which should leave more room for the wheel-to-wheel battles that have historically been very tense at this point.

It remains to be seen whether other areas of the circuit have been modified, such as the kerbs at the two Lesmo corners. Along with the resurfacing, this update to the iconic Italian track is likely to lead to improved lap times.