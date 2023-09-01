F1 Monza, Verstappen’s disappointment

In this 2023 it hasn’t happened often to see Max Verstappen frowning after Friday’s free practice of the Italian Grand Prix. After closing the first session in the lead (with only 0.046s over Carlos Sainz), the world champion veered towards a more relaxed set-up in the afternoon, evidently not satisfied with his top speed on the Monza stretches.

The results, however, didn’t prove him right, also because the #1 found traffic between the second sector and the Alboreto curve, unable to find the right pace for the “qualifying” time. In the mixed area, however, Verstappen said he was confident for tomorrow in terms of performance over the flying lap.

Verstappen’s words

“We tried different types of rear wing to study the right path to take, even if it’s sometimes a bit complicated at Monza. From me, probably, today it could have been better. We need to optimize some things in the transitions from low to high speed, it’s an atypical circuit but I’m confident we’ll get there and that there will be improvements tomorrow“, this is the Dutchman’s comment.

“There were some interruptions in FP2, so I struggled to find the right rhythm and we have some work to do“, continued the world champion. “The long run went quite well, while in the qualifying simulations I was blocked in the second sector. We didn’t actually do many laps in long run mode, but we got an idea like everyone else“.