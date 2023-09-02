F1 Monza, Sainz in great shape

First day of free practice for the Italian Grand Prix which provides some more hope to Ferrari fans in view of tomorrow’s qualifying at Monza, where the Ferrari finished in front of everyone in this afternoon’s PL2. In fact, Carlos set the absolute best time Sainzwho celebrated his birthday in the best possible way by finishing at the top of the standings just a few thousandths behind his former McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

Furthermore, the Spaniard had already provided good indications also during FP1, at the end of which he finished in second position behind world championship leader Max Verstappen. A reassuring day, therefore, for the Cavallino and for the #55, who commented optimistically on the prospects for the weekend.

Sainz’s words

“Overall it was a positive Friday: The car looks good this weekend, also thanks to the characteristics of the track that are more suitable for us. We are only at the beginning and tomorrow it won’t be easy at all because the values ​​are very close with so many cars in a handkerchief of cents. We will continue to work to find even more performance, especially in the long run where I think there is room for improvement. I want to thank all the fans: it’s nice to drive in front of them here in Monza!”.

“I couldn’t do much better today, it went well today. After such a difficult weekend like Zandvoort, we put the car out on track and for some reason it immediately adapted to the track much better and it was much easier to choose the set-up. This does not mean that we will be in pole position tomorrow and that we will win the race on Sunday, but at least the sensations on the car are much better. If fans can dream? Dreaming costs nothing. Especially on these tracks, we can all dream and nobody takes it away from us. Speaking realistically, however, Red Bull is three tenths to half a second higher on race pace“.