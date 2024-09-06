by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sainz off the podium at last Monza in red

Carlos Sainz he bids farewell to the fans of Monza with a fourth place. A result he would have signed for before the start, but during the race the Spaniard hoped for something more, perhaps that podium that he stubbornly grabbed last year after the battle with Charles Leclerc.

Last Sunday, however, it was the Monegasque who hit the big target with a courageous one-stop strategy. The same as Sainz, who however waited perhaps too long to fit the hard tyre (with the same laps from Leclerc on the medium tyre he was 3″ behind his teammate, just after returning from the pit lane he was 8″) and without a doubt he did not make the hard tyres work with the same effectiveness.

Sainz’s words

Smooth Operator, complimenting Leclerc on his tyre management, he provided some details on the end of the Grand Prix: “I think after 10-15 laps in the second stint was the point where I realised that the degradation wasn’t huge on the hards. As soon as the others stopped (for the second stop, ed.) my tires were almost finished, they had a lot of degradation; then in the last ten laps they miraculously recoveredand that’s what allowed us to go to the end at a decent pace“.

“It was an incredible weekend for me, I had a lot of fun. It’s a shame not to have been on the podium, but at the same time I think from a strategic point of view it was like a coin toss: Charles did it together with the team.“, continued the Spaniard. “For me, to be in that fight I probably should have stayed in the front train after the first pit stop: I lost the chance of a podium there, but honestly I’m very happy to see the team win in Monza. I would have liked to be there on the podium with Charles, but I think he deserved to win more than anyone else.“.