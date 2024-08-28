by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sainz towards Monza

Last year the Monza Grand Prix was special for Carlos Sainzwho in front of the jubilation of the Ferrari fans took the fourth pole position of his career, then topped it off in the race with a third place and defended like a lion from the assaults of his teammate Charles Leclerc. This, however, will be the last Monza as a Ferrari driver for the Spaniard, who will leave the Reds at the end of the year to join Williams: Smooth Operator wants to greet the fans with the victory that Ferrari has been looking for at home since 2019.

Sainz’s words

“Improving two positions in the race compared to last year and above all seeing two Ferraris on the podium in Monza would be a practically perfect story. There is no secret: McLaren and Red Bull are faster in this period, but maybe we can fight for the victory with the new updates and on a more favorable circuit like this one“, these are his words to Sky Sports F1. “Let’s see from Friday if everything works, from there we will understand if we can fight for something important. The whole team wants to do well this weekend for all the people who come to cheer us on.“.

“I didn’t expect to overtake a Red Bull in Holland: I thought I’d finish seventh but in reality we had a much better pace than we expected. The atmosphere here charges us, we know we have to do well to repay this passion“.

The relationship with Leclerc

Alongside Sainz was Leclerc, with whom he will experience his last Monza as teammates: “Charles is a very good person, I feel very good with him. Today we also did five hours together, we have fun and joke, we have known each other for four years and we go to all the events together. In a team you always want competitive drivers who push to the maximum, but who feel good together“.