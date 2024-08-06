The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, visited today the Autodromo Nazionale Monza which reopened its gates a few days ago after months of modernization work. Accompanying him on the inspection were the President of ACI, Angelo Sticchi Damiani, the Mayor of Monza, Paolo Pilotto and Marco Ciceri President of the Valle del Lambro Regional Park.

During the visit, the Vice President of the Council of Ministers was able to admire the new underpass built after the entrance of Vedano, the reconstruction of the one of Biassono-Santa Maria alle Selve and the two located along the opposite straight. Then a lap of the track with a symbolic shot of the day on the finish line to symbolize the result achieved.

Giuseppe Redaelli, president of Sias, Beaumont Bortone, vice prefect of Monza, Paolo Pilotto, mayor of Monza, Matteo Salvini, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Angelo Sticchi Damiani, president of ACI, Vincenzo Leanza, Secretary General of ACI and Marco Ciceri, President of the Valle del Lambro Regional Park Photo by: ACI Sport

The Autodromo Nazionale Monza is now preparing for the 2024 Formula 1 Pirelli Italian Grand Prix scheduled from Friday 30 August to Sunday 1 September.

“I am proud to have presented a more modern racetrack to Minister Salvini, who is always at our side,” explained ACI President Angelo Sticchi Damiani. “The work on the track guarantees us, in addition to better performance, also a long-lasting asphalt surface. We were pleased with the positive opinions expressed by the drivers we met by chance with the minister during our walk in the pit lane. And then the reconstruction of the underpasses with the safety of pedestrians and the creation of a completely new one that will help the inflow and outflow of enthusiasts. We want this racetrack to be in step with the times, to be modern, and not to exist only one week a year, using enormous spaces and volumes that we already have and that need to be rethought.”

“The renewal of the circuit’s asphalt and related technologies – states the Mayor of Monza Paolo Pilotto – and the interventions on the underpasses, key areas during the times of great influx and outflow during the days of the Italian Grand Prix, are works that bring significant improvements in terms of technological modernization and capacity to welcome the public during events, respecting the unique context, that of the Royal Park, in which the Autodromo is located”.