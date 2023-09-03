F1 Monza, the classification of the race

F1 Monza, the race report

Never bleed in front of a shark. After a strenuous fight to defend first place, a small mistake is enough for Carlos Sainz to lose the lead to Max Verstappen. The key lap is the 15th: a block in turn-1 by the Spaniard leads the world champion to launch the decisive attack between Biassono and Variante della Roggia. After that Super Max begins his classic quiet race, as ruler of the season, and from today the world champion is even more in the history of Formula 1: tenth consecutive success in Formula 1, an absolute record that can still be improved and who knows when it will be reached up.

Ferrari, who started from pole position with Sainz, fights to the maximum of its current possibilities against a superior opponent by several hands: the Spaniard defends himself as best he can from Verstappen and three quarters of a GP from Sergio Perez, but must capitulate and concede to the Red Bull the sixth brace of the year. However, the first well-deserved podium of 2023 arrives for the Spaniard: a third place with his heart in his throat after a tough but fair battle with Charles Leclerc.

The Monegasque tried in every possible way to claw the podium, even with a desperate attack on the Variante del Rettifilo on the last lap. Perhaps, however, Sainz deserved third place more than him.

F1 Monza, live coverage of the race

You can relive the Monza race through our LIVE.

Future appointments

Formula 1 closes its European season with Monza: the Circus will be back on track in two weeks for the appointment in Singapore. The Marina Bay track will host the third night race of the year, after Sakhir and Gedda, and will welcome drivers and teams from 11.30 on Friday, the starting time of the first free practice sessions. PL2 at 3pm, while the third session will start on Saturday at 11.30am. Qualifying sessions scheduled for 3pm, while the Grand Prix will start at 2pm.