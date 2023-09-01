F1 Monza, the PL2 standings

F1 Monza, the chronicle of PL2

In a Monza dyed red as usual, Ferrari starts its weekend well. After having impressed in FP1, Carlos Sainz gives himself a birthday present by getting the best time in the second free practice session: 1:21.355 the Spaniard’s time trial (already second this morning), just 19 thousandths better than Lando’s Norris.

SF-23 confirms it has aexcellent top speed, which helps her above all in the first and third sector and in general in all the draws. For tomorrow’s qualifying, it’s undoubtedly a good sign, but today’s results must be confirmed on the track both in FP3 and in qualifying.

Red Bull slightly more unloaded than in the morning, with Max Verstappen less strong in the more driven and more competitive sector on the straight. The RB19s finish in third and fifth place: surprisingly, Sergio Perez he wins the internal challenge with the world champion by closing at +0.185 from Sainz. The Mexican ends his session with an off track at Alboreto, after having pinched the gravel with the left rear.

Oscar Piastri also did very well, fourth in the middle of the Red Bull sandwich. Charles Leclerc (perhaps the driver with the most relaxed attitude) finishes in sixth place with a delay of 361 thousandths. The Monegasque of Ferrari precedes an excellent Alex Albon (clearly the best with the medium tyre), Fernando Alonso, George Russell and Nico Hülkenberg.

F1 Monza, live coverage of PL2

The program

Formula 1 is back on track tomorrow morning, at 12.30, for the third free practice session: for the teams it will be the last chance to change the set-up of the cars before entering the Parc Fermé. The fight for pole position will start tomorrow at 4 pm. At 3 pm, however, Sunday’s Grand Prix will start, which could lead Max Verstappen to conquer the absolute record of ten consecutive victories in Formula 1, undermining that Sebastian Vettel who achieved in his Zandvoort.