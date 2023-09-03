After the difficulties at Spa, McLaren arrives in Brianza with an extensive low-downforce aerodynamic package, even more advanced than the previous version brought to Belgium. The MCL60 is an efficient car in low-downforce conditions, but doesn’t gain much efficiency when the team is down to aerodynamics. In the development of the season, the team had to give priority to other areas than straight-line speed, which, however, can no longer be neglected at Monza.

A complete package

“Spa confirmed the areas we need to work on and urgently need to address, because the second race after the break is Monza and you can’t race at Monza like we did at Spa”. So Andrea Stella outlined the road after the Belgian Grand Prix. From this point of view, the innovations brought to Monza have lived up to expectations. In Woking work was done on a new rear wing, whose main profile is now entirely straight, against the spoon-shaped shape of the Spa version. The geometry of the endplate also changes, while the front wing is provided with a new thinner flap. Also noteworthy is the adaptation of the aerodynamics of the rear wheel units, where the flaps anchored to the brake air intakes have been shortened.

McLaren has not simply worked on low-downforce wings, but on a package studied as a whole. In commenting on the away match in Belgium, Andrea Stella spoke of how the MCL60 was lacking in efficiency in low-load conditions, a sign of an overall deficiency rather than a lack of adequate wings. During the first free practice session at Monza, the Woking team conducted in-depth aerodynamic analyses, setting up the rakes on Norris’s center-car single-seater, therefore distant from the novelties in question. It is proof of how the new package affects the aerodynamics of the whole car and not just the front or rear.

No news instead as regards the beam-wing. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, however, have evaluated two different configurations, like the mobile rear wing flaps. The new low-download package will also come in handy on the Las Vegas track, as well as providing a basis for the more low-load configurations of the 2024 car. If you consider that McLaren also introduced a new medium-low downforce package at Zandvoort, it it has the image of a team that after having restructured the general concept is now focusing on adaptations to individual tracks.

Revised brakes

A non-specific novelty for the Brianza track is also making its debut on the MCL60 at Monza. New cooling ducts for the front brakes make their appearance on the British car, components which, in addition to their primary purpose, have other important repercussions. One of the most important is the control of the heat transfer between brakes and rimswith repercussions on the tire temperature, their degradation and therefore on the race pace.

Attention to Woking is now turned to 2024, but the latest updates arriving on the McLaren of the present still arouse great interest. Fourth place in the World Cup appears distant, but earn the role of second force in the field it would mean being at the forefront to take advantage of any drawbacks encountered by Red Bull.