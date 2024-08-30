by VALERIO BARRETTA

Antonelli, a bang on his debut

Andrea Kimi’s debut Antonelli lasted ten minutes and ended up against the barriers of Alboreto. The 18-year-old, in the FP1 of Monza, perhaps tried to overdo it on the red tyre (he had already obtained the first fastest lap and was improving his partial times), and after losing the rear of the W15 he was unable to control the car.

Marko’s words

Antonelli’s mistake is the result of inexperience (others had the same problem and managed to manage the machine) and of that weight of expectations that the fragile shoulders of a newly-adult can’t bear. Helmut also thinks so Markwhich has launched some very young players: “He had a lot of pressure. He was racing in his home country, and for the first time he was in a Formula 1 car. Maybe all this was too much for him.“, this is the comment of the Red Bull advisor reported by GP Blog.

Wolff’s Defense

In the press conference dedicated to the team principals, Toto Wolff defended his protégé, stating that it is from these mistakes that a youngster can react and grow if he wants to become a world champion in the future. The incident, the Austrian himself promised, will not compromise the future of the Bolognese in the Circus.

At this moment the Mercedes mechanics are still working on the car that Antonelli sent into the wall. It is almost certain that George Russell will take to the track with a considerable delay in FP2.